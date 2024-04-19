German-born Charlotte 49ers defender hopes to join NFL after years away from his family

Julius Welschof is chasing his American football dream.

The German-born defensive lineman, who played just one injury shortened season for the Charlotte 49ers, is hoping to end up on an NFL practice field this summer. But unlike most of the prospects eligible for next week’s NFL Draft, Welschof aspires to prove to his family in Germany that all of his and their sacrifices over the past six years — from leaving home on short notice to battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the States by himself to playing for two different universities — were worthwhile after he picked up the sport late in his teens.

“When it eventually pays off, I think for them, they’ll just be really proud of that,” Welschof said. “For me, you just have this goal for so long, and to finally achieve it, it’s just a dream come true, and it would make it all worth it.”

University of Charlotte defensive end Julius Welschof takes part in the program’s 2024 pro day. Courtesy of the University of Charlotte 49ers football team

Welschof didn’t really know what football was a little over a decade ago. But now, Welschof, after years of sacrificing for the sport, is yearning to play at the highest level as the NFL experiences a boon among German fans, with games now set to play in the country annually.

In a way, Welschof, who turned 27 in March, could be the league’s gateway to catching the interest of even more German fans. And with the NFL now allowing all 32 teams the option of adding an international player — with the contributor not counting against the training camp and/or practice-squad roster numbers — Welschof’s pro football dream is more attainable than before.

Finding football

Welschof grew up in the world of competitive skiing. The big man from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany honed his craft as a teenager, far away from the football fields in the States.

But when he visited his grandfather’s friend in Jacksonville, Fla., shortly after completing high school in Germany, Welschof found his new passion. The family friend saw Welschof’s big frame — he’s now 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds — and suggested that Welschof could potentially play college football because of his size and athletic ability.

“I was 15 or 16 at the time, so I thought I was late to the game — but it seemed interesting just watching it,” Welschof said.

When Welschof returned to Germany, he joined a local American football club — the Munich Cowboys — to improve his technique and adjust to the new game. At first, the novice had a sharp learning curve.

“People who don’t know football can relate,” Welschof said. “It just looks like a bunch of big guys running into each other. But then I went home and joined a local club team and I started to realize I’m doing pretty good for someone who has never played football. So, I really enjoyed the game of football.”

As Welschof’s interest in the sport grew, so did his desire to play at the college level in the US.

Welschof found former CFL player, Brandon Collier, on social media and reached out to see if he could join the German-based trainer’s experimental new program, Premier Players International, in 2016.

Collier, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and played college football for the University of Massachusetts, moved to Europe in 2014 with the idea of expanding the college football recruiting landscape to include Europe. In 2017, Welschof was among the first prospects to join his college recruiting tours of the U.S.

“It was kind of the beginning of the international scouting era, I’d say,” Welschof said. “We were like a group of 10, and now Brandon is coming with, I think, 100 kids every year.”

Welschof used the money he made as a mechanical engineer’s apprentice to fund his way through the tour. He also took on extra work in home renovation to make additional money for the trip.

The tour with Collier turned out to be a successful one for Welschof as he was invited to join the Michigan Wolverines in 2018. Welschof produced 23 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in 34 career games during his five years in Ann Arbor.

University of Charlotte defensive lineman Julius Welschof lines up in game against Georgia State during the 2023 season. Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame/Courtesy of the University of Charlotte 49ers football team (Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame)

Off to Charlotte

After battling through inconsistent playing time during his career at Michigan, Welschof was looking for an opportunity to showcase his skills with a bigger role.

When former Michigan assistant coach Biff Poggi was hired as the 49ers’ head coach in November 2022, Welschof saw his chance for a bump in playing time. Ryan Osborn, who left his assistant coaching post with the Baltimore Ravens for Charlotte’s defensive coordinator job, provided added incentive for Welschof, as the duo worked together in 2021.

“I’ve just seen Coach (Osborn), his knowledge of football and how well he can just teach and share information, so I knew he was a guy who could help me a lot as a football player and a leader,” Welschof said. “And Coach Biff is someone who really cares about you as a person and a player. And it just felt right for me to follow him here and be around him. Like you can really tell how much he cares about you, and I didn’t want to go to a place where I’m wanted because it’s like, ‘We just want you here just in case.’ So, it felt like they wanted me but also needed me (in Charlotte) and cared about me.”

Welschof said he regained his confidence with the 49ers. But his feature role was short-lived as he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in September against the Florida Gators.

It was a setback for Welschof, but his dream stayed afloat as he fully recovered from the shoulder injury in time to take part in the program’s pro day in March. He posted a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump and showed off his athleticism in position drills in front of NFL scouts.

On the road to pros

Philadelphia-based NFL agent Marty Magid was quick to recruit Welschof as a client this offseason. The long, lanky defender appealed to Magid because of his story, experience at two different programs and international ties.

“I felt that Julius had a lot of experience in that he played college football at Michigan and Charlotte, and his size, speed and position fits well with teams,” Magid said. He’s an individual where he can absolutely make a team, and if he doesn’t, this gives him a good opportunity for the international program where he can be exempt as the 91st person, and the 17th on the practice squad.”

Collier, who has watched Welschof’s career blossom from afar, is optimistic about his former pupil’s chances in the NFL. Collier had one player from his program, defensive back Marcel Dabo, on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad last year. And Welschof’s NFL prospects could further establish the program because of the lineman’s European following.

“I always knew that he had the NFL frame, speed and athletic ability,” Collier said. “And just him getting the opportunity to play in the NFL will be a game-changer for our program because a lot of people in Europe, especially Germany, look up to him as being one of the first guys to come through PPI, and his success will catapult a lot of other kids in the future.”

Welschof, who now has ties to Charlotte, might not need to go very far to latch on with an NFL team.

While he is draft eligible and needs to go through the selection process next weekend, if Welschof slips through the cracks, he could appeal to the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free-agent option. With Carolina set to host a game in Munich this season, there could be an added incentive to bring in a German-born prospect.

“That’d be really cool, especially if I would go to a team that will play in the country that I’m from,” Welschof said.

Coincidentally, Welschof also feels like his best position fit is 3-4 defensive end, which would tie in nicely to the Panthers’ defensive scheme.

“I’d play, really, any position,” Welschof said. “Stand-up outside linebacker or (defensive) end with a hand on the ground. Really it’s whatever they want me to — it just depends on how much I need to eat and I’ll do it.”

“I think a kid like Julius — whether it’s special teams or rotating on the defensive line — I think his potential is still high,” Collier said. “And I think he can be one of those types of kids that will be playing in the NFL for some time.”

Welschof is just trying to get his foot in the door at this point, though. After years of working to prove himself, the international exemption could be his saving grace for development in the NFL.

While success stories like Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and former Panthers defensive end Efe Obada have guided the way for the NFL’s international program, Welschof could be the next success story for the roster exemption.

Welschof’s ultimate goal is to make a 53-man roster, but having the opportunity to qualify for an international bid on a training camp roster and/or the practice squad gives teams an added incentive to look his way this spring.

“It’s an excellent perk, I’d say, for me to have that kind of status, just being German,” Welschof said. “Having that extra opportunity.”