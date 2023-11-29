‘A German bomber hit the house opposite me – I joined the RAF to see if I could catch that bloke’

Bell: ‘Bomber Command’s objective was to destroy the German manufacturing capacity to attack us’ - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph

Sitting in the 601 Squadron room of the RAF Club on Piccadilly, clutching a G&T, Flt Lt Colin Bell DFC is remembering the hairiest moment of his 102 years on earth. It was 1944/5, and he was flying his Pathfinder Mosquito over Berlin as part of Bomber Command’s efforts to destroy German military infrastructure.

Today Bell is one of the RAF’s most recognised veterans, an irrepressible centurion who continues to do all he can – most recently a sponsored abseil – to raise money for charities including the RAF Benevolent Fund, one of the Telegraph’s Christmas charities this year. But were it not for his skill as a pilot and several strokes of good fortune, he would not be here.

“We got picked up by a German fighter,” he says. “It was dark and raining and I knew it was a jet fighter because I couldn’t get rid of him. He could do 100mph more than us, and he was using his air to air radar to get a visual, even in bad weather, because once he got a visual on you he would give a single blast of his guns and you would be dead, blown into many pieces. The fire power of an Me262 was enormous. What he didn’t know was that when he switched on his radar I had a device on the back of my Mosquito that sent a white light up on my instrument panel. I knew instantly I had someone on my tail, so I took immediate action to get rid of him. I tipped the aircraft over on one wing, dropped down 10,000 feet and lost him. But it didn’t take long before the white light came on again.

“At this point my navigator was complaining bitterly, as only navigators can. He asked how I knew there was a night fighter – he couldn’t see him. I said that was bloody lucky, because if he could see us we’d be dead.

“We went around the sky for quite a long time, with the white light coming on and going off. Then I thought I would take him down low, because when you’re low jets consume large quantities of fuel. I took him as low as I could over Berlin. I reckoned that sooner or later he’d have to give up the chase, and he did. So we lived to fight another day. But that was the scariest experience we had.”

Colin Bell in uniform

But not the only one. In the course of Bell’s 50 bombing missions over Germany during the war, 13 of which were over Berlin, there was plenty of terror. As well as enemy fighters, there was radar-guided anti-aircraft fire (a shell once disabled his engines and lodged shrapnel deep in the parachute under his seat) and the risk of mechanical failure. Bailing out was no guarantee of survival.

“At the time I was operating, landing in Germany by parachute was a pretty dicey business. If you landed anywhere near a big city, the populations were being encouraged by Hitler and Goebbels to lynch you. I carried a Smith & Wesson .38 with me and a dozen rounds of ammunition. I reckoned that if I saw a lynch mob, I’d take down two or three of them before I knocked myself off. If you dropped off in the countryside the chances were the German police or the Luftwaffe would treat you fairly as a prisoner of war. But if you landed in a city that had suffered hellish bombardment, it was understandable that they felt differently about you.”

It was thanks to the Luftwaffe that Bell enlisted in the first place. Born in Royal Tunbridge Wells in 1921, he was in London training to be a chartered surveyor during the Battle of Britain, when a near-miss inspired him to join up.

“As I was walking towards Hampton Court Bridge, looking forward to an evening with my girlfriend, a German bomber came over and threw a bomb at the bridge,” he says. “The bomb missed the bridge and landed on a house on the other side of the road from me, by which time I was lying flat on the pavement. It was a good job it was a light bomb. If it had been heavy I shouldn’t be talking to you this afternoon. It covered me in dirt and it was all very unpleasant. I thought at that time I ought to join the RAF to see if I could catch up with that bloke.”

His training took him first to Scarborough and then on to America. Before Pearl Harbour, when the US had yet to formally enter the war, he had to train as a civilian. Eventually he was recruited into the American Army Air Corps as an instructor. He returned to the UK in 1943, when he was sent to fly missions over Germany and also married his sweetheart, Kathryn, to whom he would remain wed for the next 73 years, producing two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

‘I’m glad I was able to make a tiny contribution to winning the war’ - Jeff Gilbert

The Allied bombing campaign has come in for scrutiny in the years since the war, from those who argue Bomber Command and its American counterparts were excessive. Bell has no time for such arguments.

“Bomber Command’s objective was to destroy the German manufacturing capacity to attack us: our men, our women and children. It was inevitable that when you attacked a German manufacturing city, citizens were going to get killed. I had no reservations. The Germans had some very nasty plans afoot if they succeeded in subjugating us.

“I always like to talk about Dresden, because there’s such a lot of wrong information. In 1944, Dresden was employing 10,000 war workers. They were making periscopes, cockpits and numerous other war activities. It was properly identified as a target for attack. It wasn’t a place they were making little German shepherdesses, it was a war operating centre.

“Quite a lot of our younger generation are critical of Bomber Command, but as I point out if we hadn’t won the war they wouldn’t have come into existence. And if they had come into existence and we had lost the war, they wouldn’t have enjoyed being slave labourers under the Nazi regime. I think Bomber Command did a pretty good job and I’m glad I was able to make a tiny contribution to winning the war.”

Colin flew a Pathfinder Mosquito during the war

After Bell was demobilised in 1946, he completed his chartered accountancy training and got a job in the Government Valuation Office, where he stayed until he was 60. He retired, but went back into private practice, where he worked until he was 98.

“Then I thought I had done enough, and given the chancellor of the exchequer enough,” he says. Since then, he has been focused on raising money for charity. He attributes his longevity to “behaving sensibly” and not getting involved with “drug-induced sex and rock and roll and all that rubbish,” and also “a combination of exercise, alcohol, the love of good women with the odd bad one thrown in.”

Earlier this year he did a sponsored walk to RAF airbases – starting from Churchill College, Cambridge, where he was accompanied by Winston’s great grandson, Randolph, before September, when he abseiled down 17 floors of the Royal London Hospital.

“It wasn’t difficult,” he says. “When I looked down it seemed a long way down and made me a bit thoughtful, but I think I managed fairly well. I didn’t anticipate getting into trouble and I didn’t, but I did get into the Guinness Book of Records.” Nor is he done with his adventures yet.

“If I’m around, then either next year or the year after, I intend doing a solo parachute drop. And not one of those things where you’re trapped to an experienced parachutist. There’s nothing to that. You might be a sack of coal. No, I intend to do it on my own.”

As well as fundraising and keeping Bell improbably youthful, these challenges help to maintain a connection to the past: Bell is one of the last surviving RAF pilots to have seen action during the Second World War.

“It’s important that young people should be aware of what happened during the war, if only to encourage them to vote for people who want us to be in a state of preparedness. If you want peace, prepare for war – if you’re in a state of preparedness you won’t get attacked. Every time the Treasury wants to save money they cut back on the Armed Forces. I saw it happen in the 30s when I was a teenager. I speak from experience. We went for appeasement and cut back at the time Germany was arming up to the teeth.”

With war raging in Europe and the Middle East, the lessons – and example – of men like Flt Lt Colin Bell are as in demand than ever.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, Race Against Dementia and Marie Curie. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927