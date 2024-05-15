German basketball World Cup winning coach to leave after Olympics

Germany's coach Gordon Herbert reacts during the European Championship 4th round, Group D basketball between Germany and Montenegro at the MHPArena. Germany men's basketball national team coach Gordon Herbert will leave the world champions prematurely after this summer's Olympic tournament in Paris. Marijan Murat/dpa

Germany men's basketball national team coach Gordon Herbert will leave the world champions prematurely after this summer's Olympic tournament in Paris.

Confirming a report from the Bild paper, the national federation DBB said on Wednesday it was releasing Herbert out of his contract until 2025 upon his request because he wants to return to club coaching.

Canadian native Herbert, 65, became Germany coach in 2021. He led them to European championship bronze in 2022 and then to a maiden World Cup title last year.

"We very much understand that Gordie wants to move on to another job after the Olympic Games and will not put any obstacles in his way," DBB president Ingo Weiss said.

"Anyone who knows Gordie knows that he will throw himself into the preparations for the Olympic Games with full commitment and passion. It would be great if our time together could end with another exclamation mark."

Herbert said: "The trip was the ultimate life moment for me. This is thanks to the players, it's an honour to coach these young men.

"The medals were great, but what made it all so special were the people involved, the people. Now I'm looking forward to the final part, the last challenge of our three-year plan, the 2024 Olympic Games!"

Bild said that Herbert appears set to stay in Germany as he has been linked with the coaching job at top flight club Rostock Seawolves. He has previously coached Bundesliga clubs Frankfurt Skyliners, Würzburg and Alba Berlin.

Herbert had many job offers after the world title, with the German federation vetoing a move to French club Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne. The Japanese federation was reportedly also interested and Herbert was also linked with an assistant position in the NBA.