Germaine Pratt trades hot takes with Ravens LB Patrick Queen

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen have beef.

On social media, at least.

Pratt took to Twitter and commented on a post from Skip Bayless, which effectively commented on just how good Lamar Jackson looks for the Ravens right now.

On that post, Pratt wrote the following about Jackson: “Yeah only looked good bc 9 got hurt.”

Effectively, Pratt said Joe Burrow would have emerged from the game looking even better if he hadn’t left in the first half with what turned out to be a season-ending injury.

Queen didn’t like this take too much, so he had a comment of his own:

Y’all still got cooked on defense 😂 https://t.co/JniKzryG0i — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) November 18, 2023

The two exchanged another comment chain with vulgar language in there for good measure.

Silly online stuff, of course, but it’s always funny to see how players view things in the aftermath of a game, especially when something emotionally charged as losing one of the league’s best passers is the topic.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire