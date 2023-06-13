Germaine Pratt named Bengals’ Secret Superstar

Linebacker Germaine Pratt continues to stand as one of the most underrated players on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pratt has received some love in this regard already this offseason after his re-signing with the team.

And now there’s a little more love for Pratt, with Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire naming him the team’s “secret superstar” this offseason:

The Bengals took Pratt in the third round of the 2019 draft out of North Carolina State, and since then, he’s earned a bit of a (though not enough of a) name as one of the NFL’s best linebackers. Certainly in tandem with Logan Wilson, Pratt makes up the league’s best linebacker tandem you’re not talking about enough. 2022 was Pratt’s best professional season to date, as he totaled a sack, eight quarterback pressures, 77 solo tackles, 41 stops, and 43 catches on 60 targets for 408 yards, 277 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 76.2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pratt’s quick ascension as a capable player in coverage is part of the reason the team made him a priority in free agency. And his return was certainly a surprise given most onlookers thought the team would try to prioritize names such as Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, if possible.

Instead, Pratt returns and, alongside the similarly underrated Logan Wilson, will help head up one of the more slept-on linebacker units in the NFL.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals' Zac Taylor named Father of the Year Bengals partnering with Biggby Coffee Cincinnati legend Barry Larkin comments on Joe Burrow

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire