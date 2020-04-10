Germain Ifedi feels it is the perfect time to move back to guard

Germain Ifedi went into free agency hoping to sign a deal that ran longer than one year, but quickly adjusted his expectations due to “all of the uncertainty we had with the CBA and uncertainty with the crisis going on around the world.”

Ifedi signed a one-year deal with the Bears after changing gears and looking for the “best opportunity” to show how well he can play. He believes that opportunity exists in Chicago, where Ifedi is set to move back to right guard after playing right tackle the last few years in Seattle.

“It’s just getting back into that guard world. With all of this time off, it will be the perfect time to get back to that,” Ifedi said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “I’m real comfortable with either position and . . . it just depends on what the fit is. It wasn’t a big decision for me. It was a no-brainer because when you’re comfortable doing two things, you never feel like, ‘This is going to be a drastic transition.’ It’s just getting back to what I have been used to.”

Ifedi will be working his way back on his own for the time being and said he is embracing the adversity of the moment because “so much good can come of it” in the long run.

