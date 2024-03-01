Geri Horner arrives for Bahrain Grand Prix in apparent show of unity with husband Christian Horner

It is suggested Geri Horner will be photographed at her husband's side on the pre-race grid on Saturday - FilmMagic/Arnold Jerocki

Geri Horner, formerly Halliwell, has arrived in Bahrain in an apparent show of solidarity for her husband Christian Horner.

Geri, the former Spice Girl, ended intense speculation over her movements by flying into the Gulf State to be at her husband’s side.

Christian, the head of the Formula One racing team Red Bull, has been under scrutiny ever since a female employee accused him of “coercive behaviour”.

Leaked WhatsApp messages – purportedly containing flirty and some lewd comments – between Christian and a member of his staff had begun circulating online on Thursday evening after being distributed from an anonymous email account to journalists and senior motor racing officials and team bosses.

Christian, 50, who does not accept the messages’ authenticity, has tried to keep them from being printed, circulating threatening legal letters to news organisations warning that publication would be unlawful. On Friday, MailOnline, the internet arm of the Daily Mail, began republishing a sample of them.

The Telegraph understands that there are concerns in F1 circles that the leaked messages may have been doctored. It is unclear who obtained the messages and then emailed them out.

Christian and Geri Horner have been married for almost a decade - Getty Images/Joshua Lawrence

The messages were reportedly submitted to an independent inquiry, set up by Red Bull’s parent company and conducted by a London-based barrister, which cleared Horner of wrongdoing on Wednesday.

Geri’s arrival in Bahrain will be a welcome boost to Christian on the eve of the first grand prix of the new F1 season. She has not yet been seen at the race circuit, including in the paddock, but it is suggested she is planning to be photographed at his side on the pre-race grid on Saturday. Chalerm Yoovidhya, the Thai billionaire, who owns 51 per cent of the Red Bull drinks company, is also scheduled to appear with him in a further bolstering of support.

Speaking publicly for the first time on Friday, Christian gave short shrift to reporters in Bahrain. “[I’m] not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources,” he said. Asked what would happen next, Christian replied: “We go racing.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s star driver and reigning F1 champion, suggested his team were “fully focused” on the race and said it was “not our business to get involved” in the behind the scenes shenanigans. But he accepted that while Christian was “fully committed to the team” he was “of course… a little bit distracted” ahead of the first race of the season.

Geri, 51, who was known as Ginger Spice during her girl band days, has been married to Christian for almost a decade. They have a child together.

Reports suggested she had been in the air en route to Bahrain when the leaked messages were first circulated on Thursday.

The leak contains dozens of screen grabs of WhatsApp messages, allegedly between Christian and a female employee. An unnamed relative of the woman told MailOnline: “I haven’t read the text messages but there was never any relationship between her and Christian – God, no. She doesn’t discuss that sort of stuff with us.”

The relative added: “We speak every day and she’s very unhappy – of course. In her way of thinking it’s all very one-sided and she’s been crucified.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.