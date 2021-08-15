Gerd Müller, supreme striker at Bayern Munich who was also a record-breaking goal-scorer for West Germany – obituary

Müller in action, 1972 - Colorsport/Shutterstock

Gerd Müller, who has died aged 75, was Germany’s – and perhaps Europe’s – finest goalscorer; he accumulated a host of records and titles with Bayern Munich and the national team that included the 1974 World Cup.

Yet Müller had few of the conventional attributes of a striker. So stocky did he seem when he arrived for training after being signed by Bayern that coach Zlatko Cajovski dubbed him kleines dickes Müller – “little fat Müller”. His opinion changed when Müller helped the side to score 11 goals in the next match.

For though he was not graceful, Müller had remarkable acceleration over short distances and a prodigious leap. Moreover, his low centre of gravity allowed him to twist away from defenders in confined spaces and to shoot from unexpected angles. Franz Beckenbauer, perhaps the best marker of his era, admitted years later that he could never get near Müller in training.

“If you think, it’s too late,” Müller said once of the anticipatory instinct that goal scorers need. But to emphasise his physical gifts would be to overlook the dedication that made Müller such an outstanding finisher.

So professional was he that he took up goal-keeping to better understand his task. At the 1974 World Cup, he was the nominated outfield replacement should anything have happened to West Germany’s goalkeeper, though he stood just 5 ft 9 in.

Unlike rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern was never much liked by neutral fans, and he and the team were often (if unfairly) said to be merely lucky. Certainly he was the most unspectacular of strikers, claiming many of his goals from close range and with all parts of his body, including shoulders and knees. “Müller could score with his backside,” commented one sarcastic observer.

And yet, year after year, the goals flowed, Müller still holds the record for the most scored in the Bundesliga: 365 in 427 matches – almost 100 more than any other player. Sixty-six of those goals came in 74 European games. In the 1971-72 season, he scored 40 times in 34 appearances, and 85 times in the 1972 calendar year, a tally only recently surpassed by Lionel Messi.

Perhaps the true measure of his greatness was his impact at international level. He made his debut just after West Germany had lost the 1966 World Cup Final to England. In the next eight years, he would score for the side at the extraordinary rate of 68 times in 62 matches, setting a new national record.

He formed the spearhead of a team that reached the semi-final of the 1970 World Cup (Müller scored the goal that beat England in the quarter-finals, and got 10 in the tournament); that won the 1972 European Championship (he scored twice in the final against the USSR); and triumphed at home in the 1974 World Cup. Inevitably, it was “Der Bomber” who came up with the winner against the Netherlands of Johan Cruyff.

Gerd Muller (West Germany) and Rudi Krol (Holland) in the 1974 World Cup Final - Colorsport/Shutterstock

“You have to know where the door is,” he said of his role as a striker. “I knew where it was.” He might have achieved still more at international level, but immediately after the 1974 Final he learnt that the players’ wives were excluded from the celebratory banquet.

He had met Uschi (Ursula) Ebenbock at a café in Munich’s railway station when she was 16 and he only a few years older. They had married in 1967 and he ascribed much of his success to her support. Aggrieved at the West German FA’s treatment of the players’ families, he at once announced his retirement from international competition. He was just 28.

The youngest of five children, Gerhard Müller was born in the Bavarian town of Nordlingen, then in the Allied-controlled zone of Germany, on November 3 1945.

The effects of the war aside, the family’s circumstances had never been more than modest. There were persistent rumours that they came of Romany stock and Gerd’s father earned a crust as a day labourer; he died when his son was still a teenager.

Gerd left school at 14 and was apprenticed to a weaver. By then, however, his talents as a footballer were already apparent. Playing for the youth team of the local club, 1861 Nordlingen, he scored 180 goals in a season. After making his professional debut at 17, he knocked in 51 in 31 matches.

This naturally attracted the attention of the bigger Munich clubs. In 1964, he was on the verge of signing for the more celebrated TSV 1860 when the chairman of Bayern appeared at his mother’s home with a contract. The deal was clinched by the additional offer of part-time work for Gerd in a furniture shop.

For Bayern was then far from the behemoth that it was to become. German football was still largely organised on a regional basis and the club played in the southern league, a tier beneath the new Bundesliga. All that was to change with the signing of Müller and the arrival at the same time of a clutch of other youngsters. Amongst these were goalkeeper Sepp Maier and sweeper Beckenbauer – who had snubbed TSV after being slapped by one of their players in a junior game.

Within a year, Bayern had won promotion to the top flight, with Müller scoring 32 times. He claimed another 28 the next season, being voted player of the year as the team finished third and triumphed in the German Cup. This qualified them for the 1967 Cup Winners Cup, in which they went on to beat Glasgow Rangers in the final.

Two years later, they became the first team to win the German league and cup double. In 1970, following his performances in the World Cup, Müller was acclaimed European Footballer of the Year.

Müller and Zobel (Bayern Munich) celebrate their victory in the European Cup Final Replay against Athletico Madrid, 1974 - Colorsport/Shutterstock

Once Udo Lattek was appointed coach that year, and Uli Hoeness and Paul Breitner added to the team, Bayern – now playing in the future Olympic stadium – became the dominant force in both domestic and European soccer.

In the course of a decade, Müller would help them to four league titles, four German cups and three consecutive wins in the European Cup. These came between 1974 and 1976 after victories in finals against Atletico Madrid (after a replay), Leeds United (with late goals against the run of play) and St Etienne.

By the late Seventies, Müller was captaining the side, with Beckenbauer having gone to play for the New York Cosmos. He was affected by a herniated disc, however, and in 1979, aged 33, was substituted for the first time in a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. A row with the board ensued and within three weeks he had left the club.

He, too, headed for the States, where he spent two seasons with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, whom in 1980 he helped to the deciding match of the championship against the Cosmos.

After retiring in 1981, Müller and his family settled in Florida, where he opened a steakhouse. A shy man, he was not suited to the role of jovial host, and the venture attracted few customers other than curious German tourists.

The business folded and, with his marriage in crisis, Müller returned to Munich and slid into alcoholism. From this he was rescued by the intervention of his former teammates. “Without Gerd,” said Beckenbauer gratefully at Müller’s 50th birthday party, “we’d still be playing in our old wooden clubhouse.”

Bayern appointed him an assistant manager in 1992 and for the next two decades he coached its youth teams. Then in 2011, during a visit to Trento, northern Italy, with the club’s Under-23 side, he disappeared from his hotel in the middle of the night. The police found him 15 hours later wandering in confusion around the streets.

In 2015, the club announced that Gerd Müller was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and that his condition was deteriorating.

His wife and daughter survive him.

Gerd Müller, born November 3 1945, died August 15 2021