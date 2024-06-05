Gerardo Seoane set to stay on as Borussia Mönchengladbach coach

Sky Germany reports that Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach Gerardo Seoane is set to stay on at the club despite a poor season.

It is said there are no doubts surrounding the Swiss coach from the Gladbach board despite Die Fohlen finishing 14th in the Bundesliga and only surviving relegation on the penultimate matchday of the season thanks to a late goal from 1.FC Köln in their game against Union Berlin. The club are 100% committed to Seoane and have already begun the squad planning for the upcoming season with the Swiss involved.

Gladbach have already been active in the transfer window this summer completing the signing of Philipp Sander from Holstein Kiel as well as the free signing of Kevin Stöger from Bochum, who left the club after his contract expired.

At the same time, the club will need continued reinforcements across the defence and in attack if they want to avoid sleepwalking into a relegation fight once again.

Die Fohlen will need to continue their much-needed rebuild this summer as they have shown that they have dramatically dropped off over the past couple of seasons.

GGFN | Jack Meenan