Gerardo Parra signs with Japan’s Yomiuri Giants

Free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra has signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, the team announced this morning. Patrick Newman of NPB Tracker was the first to pick up the announcement.

Parra just won a World Series ring with the Nationals and launched the “Baby Shark” craze at Nats Park, but that fame and accomplishment in 2019 was somewhat unexpected. Last offseason he was forced to sign a minor league contract with San Francisco and only joined the Nats after the Giants cut him midseason. Before the cut he hit just .198/.278/.267 in 97 plate appearances, but rebounded to .250/.300/.447 batting line in 204 plate appearances with the Nats. Which is to say that it was a wonderful season for him in the end, but it was not one that was likely to lead to a ton of great offers this winter. As such, signing with Yomiuri was probably a smart move for him.

Parra has played in parts of 11 Major League seasons and is a career .276/.323/.404 hitter with 88 home runs, 264 doubles, 42 triples and 96 stolen bases playing for Arizona, San Francisco, Washington, the Brewers, Orioles and Rockies.

UPDATE: Parra will get $2 million guaranteed and up to $500K in bonuses this year. There is a $ 3 million vesting option for 2021. Which, again, is really nice for a guy who probably would’ve had to search for a minor league deal this winter.