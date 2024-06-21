Gerard Pique believes €90m Barcelona winger will define an era

Ever since the start of the 2023-24 season, Lamine Yamal has been growing immensely, and reaching new heights with every passing day. Having broken several records with Barcelona during the last season, the youngster is now creating new records with the Spanish national team, as he is a part of the team called up by Luis de la Fuente for the UEFA EURO 2024.

His performances at the highest level, which have come at a very young age of only 16 years, have generated praise from all quarters. The latest to speak highly of the Barcelona youngster is the former Blaugrana defender, Gerard Pique.

Speaking to Sport Bild, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the former Spanish center-back shared his prediction that: “Lamine Yamal will define an era.”

Furthermore, the former defender also predicted that this current EURO 2024 will see several new stars take center stage in European football:

“There is a general generational shift in the EUROS… new players are emerging, like Lamine Yamal here in Spain; in Germany, it’s Musiala, and in England, they have Bellingham. There are several young players with a lot of potential, and the EUROS will be a turning point.”

Pique also named Germany, who have Ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan in their ranks from Barcelona, as one of the favorites to win the EURO:

“The home advantage could help the Germans a lot… their team is young and currently in reconstruction. Of course, Germany has a chance to win the title. They are competitive guys, they have often won tournaments, and I am convinced that as hosts, they are a very tough opponent.”

Meanwhile, he also believed Spain to be a contender for the trophy: “Our situation is similar to that of the German team. It is a generational shift. In recent years, Spain has always performed well in tournaments and is a contender for the title.”

Pique’s comments certainly make sense as some of the players who were the icons of the last generation of European football, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, etc., are playing their last EURO.

Players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Jamal Musiala, and Jude Bellingham seem ready to take the mantle from here on, and hopefully will be able to reach the high standards that the previous crop of players has set for them.