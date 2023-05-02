Gerard Gallant on Rangers' elimination: 'Talent doesn't mean a thing'

The Rangers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs with one of the more talented rosters in recent memory. But after taking a 2-0 series lead over the cross-river rivals from New Jersey, the Devils' speed was too much to handle.

"Talent doesn't mean a thing," Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said after the 4-0 Game 7 loss.

"It's great to have talent, but when you gotta play together and work together, obviously the four games that we lost we had two goals, so that's the bottom line," he added. "You're not gonna win if you get two goals in four games that you lost. We scored five in the other ones that we won.

"Like I said, I love to have talent, but you love to have a work ethic and more forechecking and stuff like that and we just didn't get it done."

The Blueshirts' head coach credited the Devils as "a really fast team that took it to us a few times during the series with their speed."

"We had some chances," Gallant said. "Their goalie played really well. Our goalie played well, it could’ve been 7-2 or 7-3."

Gallant said there was "not enough" consistency in the effort from the top skaters during the series.

"Again, we weren't horrible in the series, it went seven games [against] a good team over there, I mean we gotta give them some credit, I mean they're a real good hockey team," he said. "So, I'm not gonna jump all over our guys. We coulda been better but we played a real good hockey team."