Gerald Pique outlines his expectations for Barcelona and Spain superstar Lamine Yamal

Spain have made a very strong start at Euro 2024, winning their opening two group stage matches against Croatia (3-0) and Italy (1-0). One of the players to have stood out the most in Luis de la Fuente’s side so far is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who has terrorised defenders alongside wing partner Nico Williams.

It’s been an unbelievable last 12 months for Lamine Yamal, having become a key member of the Barcelona first team last season. During that time, he established himself as a starter during Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, which has led to him already being a nailed-on starter for La Roja before his 17th birthday.

Gerard Pique, who also adorned the colours of Barcelona and Spain, is one of many onlookers that believe Lamine Yamal will go on to become of the best players in the world over the coming years, as per Sport Bild (via MD).

“Lamine Yamal will mark an era.”

Pique also believes that the current Spain side is at the start of a new era – he also believes that Germany are the same.

“Of course, Germany has a chance to win the title. Their team is young and is currently in reconstruction. Our situation is also similar to that of the German team. It is a generational change. Spain has always put a good face in tournaments over the last few years, and they are a candidate for the title.”