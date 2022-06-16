Gerald McCoy's Top 5 defenses heading into the 2022 season
Gerald McCoy lists his top five defenses heading into the 2022 NFL regular season This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Marv Levy already is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after an illustrious career as head coach of the Bills. On Friday night, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame will induct the former Montreal Alouettes coach in its Hall of Fame. Bud Grant and Warren Moon are the only other people in the CFL [more]
NFC East News: Dallas Cowboys lose OTA practice in 2023, Mike McCarthy fined $100K for physical practices
This isn’t your typical QB or franchise nor is this your typical QB-franchise relationship. Jackson loves Baltimore. Baltimore loves Jackson.
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus said he probably would have been arrested if he heard Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers say "I own you" during a game.
This is an extraordinarily bad idea.
Many fans of the Steelers are baffled as to why Rudolph remains on the roster. And the answer is simple.
Some words to describe the tenor of Bruce Smith’s message directed at Tony Boselli: despicable, naïve, repugnant, astonishing, unseemly and classless.
The Kansas City Chiefs long ago moved on from wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom they shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason for a package of draft picks that have helped them get younger and deeper across the board. In his debut podcast last week, Hill claimed that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was more accurate than Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes, a Pro Bowl pick each of his four years as a starter and 2018 league MVP.
Trent Brown enjoys playing in New England, and prefers it that way.
After Aaron Rodgers decided earlier this year to stay with the Packers, the Packers gave him a new contract. Under the terms of that contract, Rodgers has yet to receive any payment. The deal includes a 2022 roster bonus of $40.8 million. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the payment previously was due to be made [more]
The #Chiefs made several roster moves on Thursday, including signing a tryout receiver and bringing back a familiar face.
Even before recent developments gave the Deshaun Watson case a more ominous feel, some in the league office believed that Watson should not play until the pending litigation has ended. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell took the possibility of paid leave off the table in March. Starting with the feature that debuted 23 days ago on [more]
As the last three weeks have entailed a chain of negative developments for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, some have wondered whether, at some point, the Browns could undo the trade with the Texans. Houston G.M. Nick Caserio, appearing Thursday on SportsRadio 610, was asked about the possibility of the Browns getting out of the trade, [more]
Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course.
Most overrated and underrated?
Derek Watt is the Steelers highest-paid offensive player this season.
Mike Uini, 2024 offensive tackle from Copperas Cove High School in Texas, has participated in four camps this month. Uini traveled to Alabama with his father with hopes of earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. It was well worth the visit as Nick Saban informed him of the news after camp.
Lefty struggled on the greens on Thursday.
While Deshaun Watson maintains his innocence and fights to clear his name, the Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere wait for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for the star quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation, conducted by Lisa Friel and Todd Jones, is still ongoing. Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
Are these comments a look into the future for the Dolphins?