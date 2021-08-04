Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said in April that he knows he still has the ability to play football at a high level and he’s found a team willing to give him a chance to show what he can do.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that McCoy is working out for the Raiders.

McCoy signed with the Cowboys last March, but never played a game with the team as he suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury. He had 37 tackles and five sacks while starting 16 games for the Panthers in 2019 and started 123 games over nine seasons with the Buccaneers.

Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Darius Philon, Kendal Vickers, and Niles Scott are the defensive tackles currently on the Raiders roster.

Gerald McCoy visiting Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk