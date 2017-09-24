Gerald McCoy returns after reinjuring his ankle, but Bucs are depleted on defense

The Buccaneers began Sunday’s game with defensive tackle Chris Baker (flu), defensive end Jacquies Smith (flu) and cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) inactive. Things only got worse.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left with 3:00 left in the third quarter after reinjuring his right ankle. McCoy missed practice Wednesday with the injury and was listed as questionable on the injury report.

He limped off but did return in the fourth quarter after getting the ankle re-taped. McCoy had two tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Bucs also have had defensive end Noah Spence, defensive end Robert Ayers, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and cornerback Ryan Smith out at various times with injuries.

The Vikings have taken advantage with 416 yards through three quarters as they hold a 31-17 lead.