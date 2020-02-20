Gerald McCoy: I’m always going to feel like I’m a Buccaneer

Gerald McCoy played last season in Carolina. Despite rubbing some Bucs’ fans the wrong way with some of his comments after the team that drafted him released him, McCoy still has love for Tampa and his former team.

“It’s no hard feelings,” McCoy said on the Tampa Bay 55 podcast. “I’m going to always be a Buccaner regardless of how people feel. You can’t take that from me, because of the time I put in and how I went about it. I’m always going to feel like I’m a Buccaneer.”

McCoy, who repeated that he wants to retire with the Buccaneers, is working out in Tampa while wearing his old Buccaneers’ gear. Once a Buc, always a Buc, he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Technically, I’m a free agent and can wear what I want,” McCoy said, laughing.

The defensive tackle made 37 tackles and five sacks in his only season in Carolina. He turns 32 next week as he seeks a new home, and McCoy said he wants to play for a contender.

While that is unlikely to be Tampa, his dream would be to finish his career in Raymond James Stadium in the Super Bowl next February.

“Really, I just want a chance to experience the postseason,” McCoy said.

In 10 seasons, the six-time Pro Bowler has never played a playoff game.