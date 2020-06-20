NFL players have found their voice. And they’re not afraid to use it.

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who fired a shot across the bow at owner Jerry Jones on Thursday, took closer aim on Friday at the multi-billionaire who hasn’t said anything in the 26 days since the murder of George Floyd.

“It don’t look good, I’ll say that,” McCoy said on ESPN’s NFL Live, via Ed Werder. “It doesn’t look good, and you can’t be silent at a time like this. I’m new to the Cowboys organization, and I’m blessed to be part of this organization. . . . But when things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming. Well, this is life. This is bigger than just football, it’s bigger than money, it’s bigger than winning a Super Bowl. And something needs to be said.”

Gerald McCoy is the only Cowboys player who has broken ranks to call out Jones, and good for Gerald McCoy. Jones, who always has something to say about anything and everything, has said nothing about the events of the past several weeks, or about the intention of plenty of NFL players, and at least one head coach, to kneel during the national anthem.

His silence has become deafening. But he’s not alone. Most owners have said nothing to indicate that they understand the issues that black Americans are dealing with, or that they fully support any players who decide to protest during the anthem. Gerald McCoy is right to speak up, as is any other player who realizes that silence, in this moment, doesn’t fly.

Gerald McCoy keeps the pressure on Jerry Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk