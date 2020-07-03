Gerald McCoy started all 16 games last season in Carolina, but after signing with the Cowboys in March, the defensive tackle revealed he had a dispute with the coaches for taking him out of the game.

McCoy played only 63 percent of the team’s snaps last season. That was his lowest percentage of playing time since 2014 when he played 60 percent of the Buccaneers’ snaps while playing only 13 games.

He expects to return to being a three-down player this season in Dallas.

“I talked to the coaches a little bit,” McCoy told Shannon Gross of the team website. “[The scheme] fits me. Everything they want to do is everything I love to do — get up the field, disrupt the passer, get in the backfield and make plays. That’s what I love to do and that’s what they’re going to allow me to do.”

McCoy, 32, has lost 20 pounds after playing last season at 300.

He enters his 11th season finally getting to play for the team he grew up rooting for as a kid, and McCoy gets to play in a scheme he loves just as much.

“They’re going to let me be me,” McCoy said. “They’re bringing me in to be me.”

Gerald McCoy: Cowboys are going to “let me be me” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk