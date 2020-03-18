Report: Cowboys land former Panthers DT Gerald McCoy on three-year deal

Gerald McCoy is joining a Cowboys defense that has lost plenty this offseason. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After losing a number of quality players in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys defense is making a notable addition.

Veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is in agreement with the Cowboys on a three-year deal, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports. The money in the deal, which is pending a physical, is currently unknown.

The Cowboys had a hole in their defensive line to fill after defensive tackle Maliek Collins signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the casualties of the team’s efforts to keep its trio of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper together.

There apparently was still some money for a significant free agent, though.

Gerald McCoy a six-time Pro Bowler

McCoy was cut loose by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason after a stellar nine seasons with the team, and the former third overall pick was none too happy about it.

After an extended free agency tour, McCoy would eventually land a one-year contract with a division rival in the Carolina Panthers, where he posted 37 tackles, 13 QB hits and 5.0 sacks while starting all 16 games. In his entire career, McCoy has 59.5 sacks.

Now, McCoy is getting a longer deal with a team that is still working to build up a defense that has also lost Collins, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn.

