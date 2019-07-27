Gerald McCoy carrying teammates’ helmets at Panthers camp

At some NFL training camps, rookies are given the task of carrying veteran players’ helmets back to the locker room after practice. At the Panthers’ camp, A 31-year-old six-time Pro Bowler is voluntarily handling that task.

That would be Gerald McCoy, who’s in his first year with the Panthers after nine seasons with the Buccaneers, and who says he wants to show humility to his new teammates.

“My parents always taught me to be a leader,” McCoy said. “But in the midst of working to be a leader, I learned that you have to serve before you can lead. Before I know what type of leader I need to be, I need to learn how to serve my teammates.”

Teammates were surprised by McCoy’s offer.

“Everyone looked at me like, ‘What are you doing?’” he said. “I was like, just let me do it. This is what I do. I like taking care of my teammates.”

It’s a small gesture, but one that’s likely to endear McCoy to the Panthers’ locker room.