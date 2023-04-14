Gerald McCoy announces his retirement

A longtime defensive lineman is officially calling it a career.

Gerald McCoy announced his retirement with a video released on social media Friday morning.

The Buccaneers selected McCoy with the third overall pick in the 2010 draft and he became one of the best interior defensive linemen in franchise history. He started 123 games for the Buccaneers from 2010-2018, recording 54.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, and 140 quarterback hits for the franchise. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 when he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks and a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. McCoy was also named to six Pro Bowls.

McCoy was released in the spring of 2019, finishing No. 4 on the franchise all-time list in sacks.

He spent the 2019 season with the Panthers, appearing in all 16 games and recording 5.0 sacks. While McCoy then signed with the Cowboys in 2020, he suffered a ruptured quad in training camp that sidelined him for the entire season.

McCoy signed with the Raiders during 2021 training camp but played just one game before a knee injury ended his season.

He did not spend time with a club in 2022.

