Gerald McCoy gets 1.5 first-half sacks against Tampa Bay, which cut him this year

After an offseason that included new head coach Bruce Arians questioning his desire, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut franchise cornerstone Gerald McCoy in May. A six-time Pro Bowler with Tampa Bay and fixture in the community, the Buccaneers didn’t want to pay the $13 million salary McCoy had been due for this season, so he was gone.

After parting ways with McCoy, the Bucs signed Ndamukong Suh, older than McCoy and not exactly known for his charitable works, to a one-year contract with a max value of $10 million.

On Sunday in London, the two players were on the same field.

McCoy off to strong start

McCoy had 1.5 sacks in the first half of the game for Carolina, taking down his former teammate Jameis Winston.

Though they are his first sacks of the season for the Panthers, he’s still doing more for his new team – and in fewer snaps – than Suh is doing for the Buccaneers.

McCoy has been starting and playing roughly two-thirds of the defensive snaps for Carolina; Suh has been on the field for over three-quarters of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps and has yet to record a sack. Suh did have a fumble recovery for a touchdown on September 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers led 17-7 at the half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Update: McCoy got another sack of Winston in the fourth quarter, giving him 2.5; it was his most productive game since 2013, when he had three sacks of another NFC South foe, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan.

Carolina's Gerald McCoy had 1.5 first-half sacks against his former team, Tampa Bay. (Getty Images)

