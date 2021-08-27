Gerald Everett: This is my first time playing with a QB of Russell Wilson’s caliber, want to take advantage of it

The offseason started with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson expressing some frustration with the team’s direction, but he was singing a much happier tune once the team got to training camp.

One of the changes between February and August was the acquisition of tight end Gerald Everett. The former Ram signed with the Seahawks as a free agent and the two players bonded during offseason workouts in California.

Reports from Seahawks camp have pointed to Everett winning Wilson’s trust in the passing game and Everett said he’s devoted to making the most of his chance to play with his new teammate.

“I mean, this is the first time in my career playing with a quarterback of his caliber,” Everett said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “I really want to take advantage of this opportunity, whether I’m here for the short term or long term. Every day is a blessing . . . and working closely with a guy like Russell, I just want to [home] in and make sure I become the player I’ve always wanted to be.”

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at receiver, defenses are going to have a hard time paying extra attention to Everett and the Seahawks will be tough to stop offensively if his connection with Wilson proves to be a fruitful one.

