Geraint Thomas and Tour de France victory -- who's saying what

Paris (AFP) - Who's saying what on Twitter as Wales' Geraint Thomas virtually wraps up victory in the Tour de France:

"So close! 1 second too many getting to the finish today but super proud to be back on the podium with G ahead of the final run in to Paris #TDF2018"

-- Chris Froome

"Difficult to sum up how incredible this guys performance over the last 3 weeks has been, amazing to have seen how hard this man has worked over the last 15 years. A truly amazing athlete, congrats @GeraintThomas86 #TDF2018"

-- 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins

"2012 Olympic training camp in Newport, nervously watching Bradley about to seal Britain's first ever Tour de France victory. Little did we know someone in that group would be winning that race 6 years later.. ?@GeraintThomas86?"

-- Fellow cycling king Chris Hoy alongside a picture of Thomas and other athletes during the London Olympics watching Wiggins win the 2012 Tour

"Absolutely awesome @GeraintThomas86! Thoroughly deserved, and couldn't happen to a nicer guy #Legend"

-- Former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton, who went to the same Cardiff school as Thomas.

"What a year for sport in Cardiff! @cardiffdevils 2017-18 league champions @CardiffCityFC promoted to Premier League @cardiff_blues win @ERChallengeCup And now @GeraintThomas86 clinches the Maillot Jaune! 2018 @LeTour winner. Great to be part of a thriving sporting landscape"

-- Cardiff Blues rugby team

"Llongyfarchiadau mawr i Geraint Thomas am ennill y ras Tour De France. Well done Geraint Thomas, all of Wales is hugely proud of you on this magnificent win."

-- Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens tweeting in Welsh and English