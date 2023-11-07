Geraint Thomas targets taking on Tour de France and Paris Olympics aged 38

Geraint Thomas in racing action

Geraint Thomas aims to return to the Tour de France in 2024 and then appear at the Paris Olympics for Great Britain at the age of 38.

If the Welshman achieves the latter aim, he will ride at his fifth Games.

Thomas turns 38 in May 2024 and the Tour starts on 29 June with the Olympics to follow in July and August.

He "would love" to do both, but when discussing the Paris Games cautioned: "British Cycling is pretty strong these days."

In 2023, Thomas took on the Giro D'Italia for Ineos Grenadiers and finished the season at the Vuelta a Espana, missing out on the Tour de France.

Having won two Olympic gold medals on the track, Thomas has also distinguished himself on the road, peaking with his 2018 Tour de France triumph.

Thomas has since claimed two podium finishes at the Tour and won several other prestigious multi-stage and one-day races.

He turned 37 during this year's Giro in which he finished a close second behind Primoz Roglic and a series of crashes saw him fall out of contention for overall victory in September's Vuelta a Espana.

The double Olympic gold medallist has since signed a new two-year deal with the team.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "I missed it [the Tour] this year because I did a different programme. I did the Giro and the Vuelta, which is another two, three week races either side of the Tour, but I'd love to go back to Tour.

"It finishes in Nice [near Thomas' Monaco base] as well next year because of the Olympics in Paris. So that would be really nice to do, but also the Giro the tour of Italy.

"I lost that - I was second this year - I lost by 15 seconds. You know, after 80 hours of racing... 15 seconds was pretty frustrating. So it would be nice to go back there as well."

Thomas says his racing programme will be finalised during talks with his team in "a couple of weeks".