Geraint Thomas survives late crash in hectic finish to opening stage of Tour de France 2019

Geraint Thomas survived a late crash in what was a hectic finish to the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. But the grand depart was overshadowed by the increasingly fractious fallout at Dimension Data over the non-selection of Mark Cavendish.

It is understood that the team’s performance director Rolf Aldag was this evening weighing up whether to quit the race after team principal Doug Ryder claimed it had been a “team decision” not to select the British sprinter.

Aldag, speaking outside the team bus before the start, made clear to journalists that it had been Ryder’s call alone, and that he felt undermined by it.

“It’s no secret I wanted him [Cavendish] here,” Aldag said. “I think it would suit our strategy but ultimately it’s a team owner decision.

“It’s within my remit to select the team, which I did. I wrote down eight names and Mark was included. And the team owner has the right to overrule me which he did and that was about it.”

He added: “For sure I have that level of arrogance that I think - after being involved in around 50 stage wins at the Tour - that I have an alright judgement and that I’ve not made too many mistakes in my management career."

Sources within the team suggest Aldag was minded to leave the Tour in protest at Ryder’s claim that it was a team decision and that Dimension Data’s riders were last night pleading with him to stay.

Ryder had earlier claimed he had no personal issues with Cavendish. However, Cavendish’s wife Peta appeared to label him a “coward” on Twitter, adding that the “truth always comes out in the end”.

Dutch rider Mike Teunissen won the opening stage in Brussels in a bunch sprint after a mass pile-up with just over 1km remaining forced Thomas to take evasive action, hitting a barrier. “I was going pretty slow by the time I hit them so I just toppled over,” said last year’s winner. “It’s all good.”