Geraint Thomas suffers freak crash to miss out on Tour de Romandie leader's jersey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Cary
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Geraint Thomas from Great Britain of team Ineos Grenadiers, left, falls, next to the winner of the stage Michael Woods&#xa0; - Keystone
Geraint Thomas from Great Britain of team Ineos Grenadiers, left, falls, next to the winner of the stage Michael Woods - Keystone

Geraint Thomas said he felt like a “right whopper” after a bizarre crash inside the final 100m of stage four of the Tour of Romandie gave the Welshman and his supporters a scare eight weeks out from the Tour de France.

Thomas, who is aiming to win his second maillot jaune this summer after his famous victory in 2018, had shown excellent legs on the race’s queen stage, powering through the sleet and mist to set up a two-way sprint for victory in the Swiss ski resort of Thyon.

But his frozen hands slipped on his bars as he opened up his sprint against Canadian Michael Woods [Israel StartUp-Nation] and he hit the deck hard.

Thankfully, Thomas appeared to suffer only wounded pride. The Ineos Grenadiers rider was able to remount and finish the stage third behind Ben O’Connor (AG2R). And assuming he shows no ill effects from his crash overnight, Thomas should begin Sunday's 16km hilly time trial around Fribourg as the favourite for the overall win given he sits just 11 seconds behind Woods on general classification and has far better time trial pedigree.

But he was clearly frustrated with himself, shaking his head as he rolled over the line and later admitting to reporters that he was “emotional”.

“I just had no feeling whatsoever in my hands,” he explained. “I tried to change gear but instead I just lost the bars. It’s so frustrating. Even if I’d just stayed in that gear and come second. But to deck it there... I feel like a right whopper.

“I’m fine,” Thomas added of his injuries. “It’s more frustration. It was such a hard day. To lose time like that at the end is just frustrating. I’ll try to make the time again tomorrow. I just want to go and have a hot shower now. Settle down. Not be so emotional. And then think about tomorrow.”

Chris Froome, meanwhile, says he still hopes to compete for a record-equalling fifth Tour title this summer. The Englishman, who has moved to Israel Start-Up Nation this year following a decade with Team Ineos/Sky, is working his way back to full fitness following career-threatening injuries at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine. He has finished way down on GC in recent races, including the ongoing Tour de Romandie. After the race concludes, Froome will take a rest from racing before one final push at the Critérium du Dauphiné next month.

“As I said before, it’s getting better and better, I feel that I am making progress. But I still need time,” Froome told Belgian media after stage 3 of Tour de Romandie. “I will continue to work and can only hope to get there. ”

Recommended Stories

  • Special Report-How Trump scored a big tax break for conserving a golf range

    When Donald Trump bought his seaside golf course in a wealthy Los Angeles suburb in 2002, he vowed to surround it with “some of the most beautiful houses in California." The denials infuriated Trump, who lobbied and litigated for eight years in a failed effort to reverse the geologists’ findings and secure development approvals, according to interviews with planners and geologists and a Reuters review of public records and court filings. Trump eventually abandoned a plan to build 16 homes and turned instead to the tax code to offset the lost profits - securing a $25 million tax deduction in exchange for a promise not to develop the land.

  • Aguero smashes Man City ahead of Crystal Palace

    Sergio Aguero controls Benjamin Mendy's smashed pass and blasts home an emphatic half-volley to give Manchester City the breakthrough against Crystal Palace.

  • Mickelson misses cut and is worried about lack of focus

    Phil Mickelson said he is struggling to keep his concentration on the golf course, leading to short spells where his mind goes numb. Mickelson opened with a 73, thanks to dropping three shots in three holes on his back nine.

  • Atletico scrape nervy win after Elche miss late penalty

    Atletico Madrid were given a huge let-off on Saturday as Elche missed a 91st-minute penalty, allowing the La Liga leaders to escape with a 1-0 win and go five points clear at the top of the table.

  • Cowboys go defense for sixth pick in a row, take Jabril Cox

    Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last month that the focus of change for the Cowboys this year will be on the defensive side of the ball and their draft choices have backed up that comment. The Cowboys took linebacker Jabril Cox with the 115th pick of the draft. Cox is the sixth pick for [more]

  • Palestinian leader delays parliamentary and presidential elections, blaming Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday postponed planned elections amid a dispute over voting in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and divisions in his Fatah party. Abbas, 85, issued a presidential decree postponing the May 22 parliamentary and July 31 presidential elections, the official news agency WAFA said. He blamed Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow the elections to proceed in East Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

  • What Keeps this Coach and Author Comfy After 25 Years of Long, Hard Miles.

    It comes down to preparation, a quality saddle, and something I like to call “A good day in a bottle.”

  • Jamin Davis’s first day in Washington included NASCAR welcome, dinner with Chase Young

    The former Kentucky linebacker was the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philly

    “And like the rest of our infrastructure, we’re way behind the rest of the world right now.…”U.S. President Joe Biden – aka “Amtrak Joe” – was in his element Friday, visiting an Amtrak train station in Philadelphia to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal.The president argued the country must upgrade its transportation grid, especially if it wants to keep up with China.“We need to remember we’re in competition with the rest of the world. People come here and set up businesses, people stay here, people grow, because of the ability to access transportation, access all the infrastructure.” His speech took place on Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, and provided a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. “Amtrak became my family. I literally, literally, every single day that I was in the United States Senate, got the either the 7:28, it became the 7:32, and got home on, if I got lucky I got the Metro, the last one left at 6....” The visit was part of his "Getting America Back on Track Tour" that began in Georgia on Thursday, with more travel expected next week. The stops are intended to build momentum for his infrastructure proposal and a separate $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan." Republicans and even some Democratic lawmakers have balked at the price tag.One of them is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia – a key vote in an evenly split Senate - who told reporters he was "uncomfortable" with the amount of money Biden was proposing to spend.But back in his home state, several elected officials, including Republicans, feel differently, saying the more money the better to draw new workers to the state. The American Society of Civil Engineers rates West Virginia a "D" for infrastructure, and nearly one in five residents live in an area without fixed broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The dire situation led the state's Republican governor, Jim Justice, last week to say he'd welcome the funds Biden is proposing.

  • New regime, same mess: Texans blunder in selection of Stanford QB Davis Mills

    The Houston Texans can't seem to get out of their own way with the pick of Stanford QB Davis Mills in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Elizabeth Hurley's Abs And Legs Look More Toned Than Ever In Jumping Bikini Photo

    She does squat reps while brushing her teeth.

  • 49ers trade up in NFL draft, pick Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

    The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the NFL draft to pick Ohio State RB Trey Sermon.

  • ‘Outlander’ Co-Stars Sam Heughan And Graham McTavish Craft Love Letter To Scotland With Starz’s ‘Men In Kilts’ – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

    To Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham feels like “a happy accident.” Debuting in February, the Starz unscripted series sent the Outlander co-stars on a journey through their native Scotland to spotlight its culture and history. Breaking new ground as the network’s first travel docuseries, it also allowed […]

  • The Summer Shirt Style Every Fashion Girl Owns in Multiples

    It's easier to wear than you think.

  • NFL analysts mostly like Detroit Lions' NFL draft Day 2 haul, but what about the wideouts?

    A quick look at some NFL draft grades from national writers after Day 2 of the draft for the Detroit Lions.

  • Russell Wilson shares his excitement for Seahawks pick of D'Wayne Eskridge

    The Western Michigan wide receiver was just as high on the Seahawks as they were on him.

  • Damian Lillard responds to report that he's frustrated, doesn't dispute facts

    Portland guard on report he needs more help from Blazer front office: 'I took it for what it was.'

  • Apple Earnings Were Spectacular. Why Its Stock Dropped.

    Both profits and revenues were far higher than expected, and Apple is raising its dividend by 7%. The question now is what it can do as an encore?

  • Here's What GE's Latest Earnings Really Mean to Investors

    The market was somewhat unimpressed by General Electric's (NYSE: GE) first-quarter earnings. As such, it's likely that when commercial air travel picks up globally, the company will be well-positioned to take advantage. First, in an environment where many other industrial companies have been reporting good results and raising guidance -- not least GE's fellow aerospace-focused industrial Honeywell (NYSE: HON) -- it might have been a bit disappointing to see the company merely maintain full-year revenue, earnings, and free cash flow guidance.

  • a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

    (San Jose Sharks) with a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks, 04/30/2021