Geraint Thomas regains leader’s pink jersey at Giro d’Italia

Geraint Thomas took a big step towards winning this year’s Giro d’Italia with an emphatic performance on the first serious mountain stage of the race. The 2018 Tour de France champion dropped rival Primoz Roglic on the final climb to Monte Bondone, crossing the finish line in second place and reclaiming the maglia rosa, the leader's pink jersey, in the process.

Where one threat recedes, however, another grows. While Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) showed vulnerability on the final climb to the Trentino ski station, Portuguese rider Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), who had been sitting third on general classification, showed excellent form of his own to split the lead group with around 6km remaining of the 21km climb.

Almeida then hung on to Thomas’s wheel after the Ineos Grenadiers rider bridged up to him. Together the pair rode to the finish, with Almeida coming around Thomas in the final 100 metres to win the sprint to the line.

Almeida’s performance not only deprived Thomas of a first ever stage win at the Giro d’Italia, it also meant the Portuguese took 10 bonus seconds on the line, to Thomas’s six.

The win lifted Almeida into second on general classification, 18 seconds behind Thomas in what is turning into a fascinating battle.

Thomas, though, will be delighted to be back in pink, delighted to have put time into Roglic, who just managed to beat Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-Aiula) to third on the stage but dropped from two seconds to 25 seconds behind the Welshman on general classification, and most of all delighted with his form at the start of what promises to be a brutal final week of this most brutal of races.

The general classification contenders will have a ‘day off’ on Wednesday with a flat run to Caorle made for the peloton’s sprinters, including Mark Cavendish. But they have further summit finishes on Thursday – Thomas’s 37th birthday – to Val di Zoldo, and again Friday to Tre Cime di Laveredo. The Giro will be decided in a nasty uphill time trial on Saturday.

Thomas must also ride the rest of the race without one of his key domestiques after Pavel Sivakov abandoned on Tuesday, still suffering from the after-effects of a heavy crash earlier in the race.

Former rider Sean Kelly told Eurosport it was now a three-man race, with Roglic still a huge threat. “Roglic is very much still a danger man but if he had an off day, he will be confident that he can take time back,” Kelly said. “However, Thomas and Almeida will take a lot of confidence as they’ve seen Roglic is breaking on these mountain finishes and there are a lot of them to come. It’s going to be a fight between these three (Roglic, Thomas, Almeida).

“Almeida is the one showing so much promise and this could be a changing point, really putting pressure on the other favourites. He will be on fire in the next few days and could be a different rider after this victory.”

