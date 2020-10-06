Geraint Thomas pulls out of 2020 Giro d'Italia after suffering fractured pelvis in stage three crash

Geraint Thomas has abandoned the 2020 Giro d’Italia following his crash in the neutral zone of stage three on Monday, with further scans on Tuesday morning revealing a fracture of the pelvis.

The 2018 Tour de France champion was initially thought to have escaped without suffering any breaks after hitting a rogue bidon which was skidding along the road. He completed the stage – clearly in some pain – and went to hospital where X-rays suggested he had avoided fractures.

At the start of stage four in Catania, Ineos Grenadiers set up Thomas’s bike outside the team bus and placed the machine on a set of rollers, indicating that he would warm-up ahead of the stage. However, at 11:30 CET it was confirmed that Thomas would leave the race and not take part in Tuesday's stage.

“Geraint had an MRI and a CT scan this morning which revealed a small undisplaced fracture in the lower part of the pelvis which wasn’t picked up on the X-rays yesterday,” Ineos Grenadiers Doctor Phil Riley said in a team statement. “As a precaution he will be withdrawn from the race as it's an injury that could easily be aggravated.”

Thomas, who finished runner-up at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth at the world road race championships in the time trial, said he felt as if he had been in better form than he was when he won the Tour two years ago. It’s the second time he has crashed out of the Giro as team leader after an incident involving a police motorbike in 2017.

“It’s so frustrating,” he said in the team statement. “I’d put so much work in to this race. I did everything I could and feel like I was in just as good, if not better shape, than when I won the Tour. I was feeling really good. So for it just to end like this is gutting.

“I was really up for starting today. I woke up and wanted to start with the boys and at least help them go for stages over the next few days, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right, so we went to get these extra scans. It does make the decision easier when there’s a fracture in some ways, because obviously I don’t want to do anymore damage.”