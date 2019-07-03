Geraint Thomas insists he is Team Ineos' 'Plan A' for Tour de France despite being named joint leader with Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal (right) and Geraint Thomas (left) have been named as joint-leaders by Team Ineos - AP

Geraint Thomas says he still considers himself Team Ineos’ ‘Plan A’ for the Tour de France which begins in Brussels on Saturday. The Welsh rider, who won the maillot jaune last year, said Chris Froome’s injury had made Egan Bernal the team’s “second card rather than third”.

Intriguingly, Thomas was speaking the day before Ineos unveiled their eight-man team for the Tour, when Thomas and Bernal were named joint leaders.

That means the Welshman was either unaware that Bernal was about to be named as co-leader - which seems unlikely - or he still views himself as the main man.

Asked whether Bernal’s role would change significantly now that Froome was out, Thomas replied: “Obviously Egan’s going to be... yeah, I guess the second card rather than the third.

“But his actual role, his job in the race, I don’t think it’s changed really. He’s there, he’ll try not to lose too much time unnecessarily and hopefully he’ll be there right in the crunch in the mountains.

“I think then we can ride there together really well. The communication between us both is good, even though we haven’t raced that much together.”

Egan Bernal celebrates winning the Tour de Suisse Credit: ap

The significance of who is a team’s Plan A and who is Plan B can sometimes be overstated.

Ineos were never likely to put all of their eggs in Thomas’ basket at this Tour given the stop-start build-up he had had, and given Bernal’s scintillating form. It makes sense to protect both for as long as they can each day and then let the legs decide.

But small things can make a big difference; who is the last to peel off on a long climb, who is allowed to attack and when, who has to wait for the other.

Last year Thomas and Froome went in to the race ostensibly as joint leaders.

In practice, the team leant more towards Froome. They even told Thomas they would not wait for him if he had a problem during the team time-trial in the first week. It remains to be seen what tactics they employ for this year’s TTT which takes place in Brussels on Sunday.

Thomas said the truth was that being Plan B last year made little difference to the way he rode and he did not anticipate it would be much different this year now that he is the main man.

“Last year, Froome was the leader but I was still protected and rode off the team as I would anyway,” he said. “I’m not going to ride any different. I don’t think it [being the leader] makes too much difference, you just have to answer a few more questions in the press. That’s about it at the moment.”

Thomas added that his recent crash and missed days of competition could prove “a blessing in disguise” if it meant that he peaked later in the race.

And he said that winning last year’s Tour had made him “more relaxed”.

Geraint Thomas says that winning last year's Tour de France had made him "more relaxed" Credit: getty images

“People normally take that to mean the drive is not there,” he said “But it’s more relaxed in a way that, say, in a finish when people are jumping around, you just get confidence. You know not to panic and become too eager.

“Whereas another rider who hasn’t fulfilled their potential could get a bit too eager maybe make the wrong decisions.

He added: “I’ve always wanted to do as best I can and win as much as I can, but at the same time if I don’t win this year it’s not like I’m going to retire and be like, ‘Ah s***, I should have won that stuffing Tour in 2019’.

“I’ve got nothing to prove to anyone really. If it [last year’s win] is a one-hit wonder it’s a pretty good hit to have. A lot of guys just dream of riding the Tour so to be one of the guys that’s won it is amazing.”