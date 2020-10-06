Geraint Thomas out of Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is out of this year’s Giro d’Italia, his team have confirmed.

The 2018 Tour de France winner and favourite for this year’s Giro crashed heavily on stage 3 to the summit of Mount Etna when a bidon became caught under his wheels in the neutralized start. The Welshman lost his balance and crashed heavily on his left-hand-side.

Initially, it looked as though Thomas, 34, would contest the first summit finish of this year’s Giro d’Italia but he was dropped with 30km remaining in the stage and would go on to finish over 12 minutes down, with his GC aspirations completely over.

On Monday night, he was taken to hospital for the first round of x-rays, with the medical team at Ineos Grenadiers stating that the Welshman had not sustained any fractures.

The team, however, were cautious to add that Thomas would be assessed once more on Tuesday morning. Those checks were completed this morning, with Thomas again undergoing more X-rays.

At the start of stage 4 in Catania, Ineos Grenadiers set up Thomas’ bike outside the team bus and placed the machine on a set of rollers, indicating that he would warm-up ahead of the stage. However, at 11:30 CET it was confirmed that Thomas would leave the race and not take part in stage 4.

