Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in training crash

Geraint Thomas fights to finish on Mount Etna

Geraint Thomas sustained a dislocated shoulder in a training crash on Sunday. The Ineos Grenadiers rider reported the news on social media but said that he would be fit to resume training on the turbo trainer on Monday.

The Welshman’s 2020 season had ended prematurely after he suffered a fractured pelvis when crashed in the neutralised zone of stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia.

“Not the Sunday I was expecting... Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. “It’s back in now, after a rather painful 2hrs, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo tomorrow.”

The BBC reported that Thomas had been treated at a hospital in Monaco following his crash on Sunday.

Thomas was left out of the Ineos team for the Tour de France after struggling when the cycling season resumed in August but he returned to form the following month with second overall at Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth in the World Championships time trial, a result achieved despite mislaying his Garmin computer minutes before the start.

The 34-year-old began the Giro d'Italia by gaining early ground on his rivals in the opening time trial in Palermo, but his race came to a halt two days later. Although he managed to finish stage 3 atop Mount Etna, he was forced to abandon ahead of the following day’s start in Catania.

Thomas later admitted that he had struggled to watch the remainder of the Giro, which was won by his Ineos teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart. He told BBC Wales in late October that his 2021 targets were likely to be the Tour and the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, though he did not rule out a return to the Giro.

"Obviously I've got to down with the team and go through it properly, but the Giro as well is still sort of in the back of my mind, especially after this year,” he said.