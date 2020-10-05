Geraint Thomas crashed at the Giro d’Italia after running over a stray water bottle that lodged in his front wheel before the official start of Monday’s third stage.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, was about a mile into the neutral start within the peloton when he ran over the bottle that rolled across the road.

“Initially he had some pain, but as the stage continued he felt better,” Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tosatto said in a press release. “However towards the end in the final 45 kilometers the pace increased and the climbs got steeper – he had some pain and had to finish the stage at his own pace. Now we’ll check him over and get a verdict from our medical staff.”

Thomas dropped from 23 seconds behind to more than 11 minutes back of leader Joao Almeida of Portugal.

Thomas, an Olympic track cycling champion for Great Britain, was controversially left off Ineos’ Tour de France roster despite finishing first and second in the last two editions of that Grand Tour.

Ineos’ Tour dominance ended as 2019 champion Egan Bernal of Colombia cracked in the mountains and abandoned.

MORE: Chloe Dygert crashes over guard rail at world champs

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

We've been sent footage of Thomas' crash by Scordia CT. Very unfortunate with the bidon. #Giro pic.twitter.com/q41L679zP2 — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) October 5, 2020





Geraint Thomas crashes over stray water bottle at Giro d’Italia originally appeared on NBCSports.com