Geraint Thomas has coequipiers to thank as Stage 10 turns into epic battle in crosswinds

If Saturday was the day Team Ineos saved Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France, five of his coéquipiers stopping and working with the precision of Swiss watchmakers to get him back on his bike and back in the race following his crash, then on Monday may just be the day they won it for him.

Stage 10 was supposed to be a straightforward run into Albi; 217.5km of mostly flat roads ending in a bunch sprint; a stress-free day for the GC contenders before the first rest day of this year’s race.

It turned into an epic battle in crosswinds. And not for the first time at the Tour de France, it was Ineos (nee Sky) who capitalised with a tactical and technical masterclass.

Entering a twisting, technical section around 40km from the finish, Ineos positioned themselves up near the front of the bunch, ready for what was about to come.

Sure enough, with the roads narrowing and the crosswinds about to strike, the attacks started firing.

EF Education First had the same thought as Ineos, getting to the front in an effort to give their leader Rigoberto Uran the best possible chance of getting the right side of any splits. But it is one thing having the right intentions, and another having the personnel to deliver. The American team rode hard but ran out of legs.

When Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bora-Hansgrohe and Sunweb all started riding, as they were bound to do in an effort to set up Elia Viviani, Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews respectively for the finish, EF fell away. As did a number of other GC teams and leaders. Thibaut Pinot [FDJ], Jakob Fuglsang [Astana] and Richie Porte [Trek-Segafredo] were also in the second group and also in deep doodoo.

Ineos, by contrast, have engines such as Gianni Moscon, Luke Rowe, Jonathan Castroviejo, Wout Poels and Dylan Van Baarle. And that is before you even get to Geraint Thomas who is one of the best classics riders in the world in his own right. They not only survived, they helped to drive it on the front. Even co-leaders Thomas and Bernal took turns pulling.

EF and Astana rode hard to close the gap, getting back to within 10 seconds at one point. But they failed to bridge. And 10 seconds had turned to 1min40sec by the finish. It was brutal.

And it could very possibly prove to be the defining moment of this Tour. Thomas and Bernal are now second and third on GC, 1min12sec and 1min16seconds behind Julian Alaphilippe [Deceuninck-QuickStep] respectively.

In reality, Thomas is now the virtual maillot jaune with Alaphilippe practically certain to fall away in the Pyrenees. His grip on the Tour is tightening. The Welshman leads Pinot by over a minute, Fuglsang by over two and Porte by nearly three, with a time trial - Thomas’s speciality - to come later this week.

Of the GC contenders, Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott], Dan Martin [UAE] and Nairo Quintana [Movistar] will all be relieved to have made the split yesterday. They are all still within a minute of Thomas.

But you could see in the Ineos riders’ faces as they warmed down at the bus that they knew they had delivered a telling blow.

Thomas played it cool. “On a day like today you'd never expect it really,” he said.

Only, Ineos did expect it. That is the point. It is no coincidence that they find themselves on the right side of these key moments year after year. Rowe said he told Thomas early in the stage that it was going to split and that Ineos could “win or lose the Tour today”.

Brailsford said the exact spot on the map had been flagged up to the riders pre-stage. “100 per cent,” he said. “Circled. This point. What's going to happen at kilometre x. We’re going to take it on.”

Asked whether any part of him felt it was a shame that Pinot, a rider who has lit up this year’s Tour and got the French all excited about the race, had lost so much time, Brailsford just laughed.

“Not one iota,” he answered. “That gene does not exist in my body. I live and breathe and think all day about sticking a knife in - and when you get a chance, twisting it.”