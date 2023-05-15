Geraint Thomas' bike: Is this the bike that will win the Giro d'Italia?

Although the road to this year's Giro d'Italia hasn't been the smoothest for Geraint Thomas this season, the Ineos captain finds himself at the top of the Giro general classification after some strong riding and the unfortunate departure of race leader Remco Evenepoel due to COVID-19

This could possibly be the last Giro that Thomas rides. The Welshman has ridden for Ineos Grenadiers - previously Team Sky - for almost the entirety of his stellar career. Joining in 2010, the year of the Team's inception, he has raced on Pinarello bikes exclusively.

In a professional road career that includes a 2018 Tour de France victory, multiple stage race and single day wins, as well as a Commonwealth Games road race title for Wales. Thomas will long be remembered as a gritty, no-nonsense rider, who has delivered at the very highest level for over a decade.

We have looked back through the Welshman's race bikes from this year as well as previous years, including several iterations of the Pinarello Dogma as well as cutting-edge TT tech and Paris Roubaix suspension setups.

What is Geraint Thomas' bike for 2023?

Not much has changed at all for the Ineos Pinarello Dogma bike package overall for 2023. The team kit itself, which is made by Bioracer, got a splash of colour and this is mirrored with the bike paint scheme. The fork legs and top tube gain an orange, red and purple pattern for 2023.

Thomas and the majority of the Ineos riders are using the MOST Talon (Pinarello's own component brand) integrated handlebar and stem setup, which Pinarello has refined over the last few years to save weight. The seatpost is also proprietary to the Dogma frame.

Shimano provides the groupset and wheels with a Dura-Ace R9200 12-speed groupset, including hydraulic brakes and a power meter chainset. Shimano Dura-Ace wheels in a range of depths are also included in the package. Ineos also have access to Princeton carbonworks wheels for road and TT events. Team Ineos use Continental tyres, usually a variant of the new GP5000 range.

The saddle is an Arione model provided by Fizik, whilst what surely must be the most popular bottle cage in the World Tour: The Elite Leggero carbon is on bottle duty.

What size is Geraint Thomas bike?

Geraint Thomas rides a Size 56 Pinarello Dogma F which has a stack of 613.3mm and a reach of 393.3mm (assuming it's an off-the-peg geometry).

At around 183cm in height, Thomas has a fair bit of inline seatpost showing on his bike and his Fizik Arione saddle is set pretty much in the middle of the rails, at odds with the trend for more extreme saddle position setups in the Pro peloton currently, including that seen on his teammate Tom Pidcock's bike.

There looks to be a single 5mm spacer on top of the headset bearing top cover and the MOST integrated stem looks to be around 130mm (he has used 131mm in the past) with what we would guess is a 40 or 42cm bar, meaning no super-narrow handlebars and turned-in levers for the Welshman as per rival Remco Evenepoel's bike.

Geraint Thomas bike: Specifications

G's bike is a full factory spec no-nonsense affair. Aside from the splash of extra colour in the paint job, the spec is similar to previous years with Dura-Ace R9200 everywhere, including the R9200 P power meter chainset. Dura ace SPD-SL pedals are also fitted. Interestingly Shimano was so happy with the 9100 pedals they didn't bother updating them with the R9200 groupset. The six largest sprockets on the cassette are titanium, with Thomas running a 34t max sprocket size on his C60 wheel.

A piece of rubber has been used to cinch the di2 wire down against the rear mech to minimise the risk of it being pulled out. This is something that can be spotted on a lot of Shimano-equipped WorldTour bikes.

There's also a sign of some fresh grease on the drive side end of the thru-axle. There's no risk of these axles seizing with the bikes being attended to each day but it's best practice and minimises any potential creaking.

The Dura-Ace R9200 brake calipers are paired with Dura-Ace RT-CL900 disc rotors completing the full factory spec. Several riders have been seen using XTR disc brake rotors borrowed from the Shimano MTB range over the past couple of years. The new generation Shimano calipers have an improved brake pad clearance which should minimise disc rub; a common complaint for riders. The tiny rubber bleed port cover is also missing from Thomas's brake caliper. The mechanics may have left it off if they are bleeding the brakes regularly or to save a tiny bit of weight: Every gram counts at this level.

In this iteration of his bike the wheels are shod with Continental GP5000 S TR tubeless tyres, which the team has switched to after years on Continentals all-conquering Competition PRO LTD tubulars.

History

In his 17-year career, Thomas has only ridden for two different professional teams (albeit with a few name changes along the way) not many for such an experienced rider. Signing for Barloworld as a neo-pro (first-year professional) in 2007 Thomas raced his first Tour de France that year on Cannondale bikes.

The following year Barloworld partnered up with Bianchi as a team sponsor, with the team riding the 928 models.

After signing for the newly formed Sky Procycling in 2010, Thomas hasn't ridden for a different team or bike brand. And has been racing on Pinarello Dogma models ever since. There are probably not many people in the world better qualified to talk about the evolution of the Pinarello Dogma over the years than Thomas. Thanks to the efforts of Thomas and his Team Sky / Ineos teammates seven of the last eleven Tour de Frances have been won on Pinarello Dogmas, which is a pretty amazing stat.

Geraint Thomas 2022 Pinarello Bolide F

The Pinarello Bolide TT bike has been the Pinarello time trial offering for many years, replacing the Graal model quite a few years ago now.

In 2022 Geraint Thomas was one of a couple of Ineos riders seen on a new disc-equipped Bolide F TT bike at the Tour De Suisse, where he finished second on the stage. The white and black camouflaged setup saw the arrival of a revamped Bolide TT platform.

This silhouette and platform may well have formed some of the basis and starting point for Fillipo Ganna's hour-record-breaking Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D track bike.

Geraint Thomas aboard the brand new Pinarello Bolide TT at the Tour de Suisse

The new bolide F from Pinarello

Geraint Thomas' 2019 Pinarello Dogma F12

2019 saw the release of the Pinarello Dogma F12, with Thomas riding both F10 and F12 models during this transitional year.

The 2019 F12 still ran rim brakes but was a lot closer in looks and design to the bike we see today. Featuring a black and red paint scheme the bike had an oversized bottom bracket junction to aid power transfer and a down tube mounted di2 charging port.

Thomas' favoured Fizik Arione saddle can still be seen with white marks from the team mechanics to help achieve the perfect position setup.

Geraint Thomas' 2019 Tour de France Pinarello Dogma F12

Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle

Both front and rear brakes on the new Pinarello are direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Red F12 decals sit on the down tube of the frame

The oversize bottom bracket area should improve power transfer

Geraint Thomas 2019 Pinarello Dogma F10

Rewind to 2019 and the Dogma looked a little different: Here we've got his rim brake F10.

This model had a stealthy black paint job with white Pinarello logos and featured rim brakes and tubular tyres. The MOST integrated handlebar and stem are present here, linking forward to the bike of today. The Continental Pro Ltd tubular tyres and rim brake Dura-Ace represents represents what was close to the end of an era of pro bike tech here.

The bike also features a white Welsh dragon on the fork leg and a Geraint Thomas name sticker with a Welsh flag for the patriotic rider.

Geraint Thomas' custom-finished Pinarello Dogma F10

A small sticker denotes Thomas' bike alongside the custom finishes

The integrated cockpit features a 130mm stem

A Welsh dragon on the fork celebrates Thomas' nationality

Geraint Thomas' 2018 Pinarello Dogma K10

The Pinarello Dogma K10 was Pinarello's answer to the question of how to find comfort at Paris Roubaix and other challenging early-season classics. It was only in the Pinarello line for a few years, and Thomas' bike features some really interesting touches to cope with the Roubaix Pave.

The standout feature of the K10 was the seat stay mount suspension unit. Different bikes were equipped with the electronic eDSS unit, or the non-electric DSS 1.0 version. The non-electronic version of the system contained a polymer that helped dampen out the roughness of the cobblestones for the race. Pinarello also produced a K10 model without the suspension system.

Elsewhere the bike featured a custom steel derailleur hanger to ensure smooth shifting, FMB tubular tyres for Paris-Roubaix and a traditional bar and stem which do look outdated compared to the slew of one-piece bar and stems now currently found in the peloton today.

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma K10 for the 2018 Paris-Roubaix

The shape of the seat stays adds further compliance and comfort over rough surfaces, in an attempt to reduce rider fatigue

The bike features internal gear routing for the brakes, gearing and suspension system

Pinarello have produced a custom rear derailleur hanger for the team, possibly for more stiffness and the Team Sky mechanics are happy with it, according to the team

Geraint Thomas uses a 135mm MOST Tiger stem

Several teams ran the same Paris-Roubaix tubulars at the Tour of Flanders last week

FMB tubulars are handmade in France and several pro teams switch from their regular tyre providers to the brand for the biggest cobble Classics

Geraint Thomas' 2017 Pinarello Dogma F10

Thomas rode a Dogma F10 in 2017, and though an older version of the bike, the overall build list remains very similar. Dura-Ace wheels and groupsets are still present, just that of the older generation. The Fizik Arione saddle is still in place too. The biggest differences between this 2017 model and newer versions are the non-integrated bars and stem.

The MOST integrated handlebars hadn't been developed at this point so Thomas was using Shimano PRO alloy stem and handlebars.

Geraint Thomas' new Pinarello Dogma F10

Thomas has a 131mm stem

The F10 was deigned with a combination of both aesthetics and aerodynamic performance

The bike features Dura-Ace 9150 shifting

Pinarello's E-Link system to charge and update the Di2 system

Geraint Thomas' 2016 Pinarello Dogma F8

Team Sky and Thomas rode the Dogma F8 in 2016 in the bold black-white and familiar team sky blue colour scheme.

Dura-Ace 9070 di2 groupsets were in use as well as C50 wheels. Thomas was also using a slightly more traditional Pro handlebar with an ergonomic shape that was very popular for a few years.

Thomas was using a slightly bulkier Fizik Arione saddle here, possibly as a result of his fractured pelvis from the 2013 Tour De France. It was still being marked with a white pen by team mechanics though to aid bike setup here too.

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F8

The saddle is marked for ease of assembly

PRO provide most of the finishing kit for Team Sky

11-28 cassette at the rear of the bike

The Welshman opts for a 131mm stem

Deep rims cut through the air

Geraint Thomas' 2013 Pinarello Dogma 2

The Dogma 2 was launched in 2011 and was used to win the 2012 Tour de France by Bradley Wiggins.

This Dogma 2 was ridden by Thomas in 2013 and really evokes memories of early Team Sky branding and colours. Dura-Ace 7970 di2 electronic shifting had arrived a couple of years previously and the early incarnation featured a large external battery and chunkier larger diameter wiring.

Veloflex tyres were also used for a few years before the team switched to Continental rubber, a partnership which is still in place today.

