Geraint Thomas agrees new deal with Team Sky

London (AFP) - Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has signed a new three-year deal with Team Sky, extending his stay until the end of the 2021 season, the team announced on Sunday.

Thomas, 32, was a surprise winner of the Tour this year, with four-time champion Chris Froome finishing in third place.

"I’m pleased it's sorted -- and delighted to be staying with the team," said Thomas, who joined the team in 2010.

"It's been a great journey for me with Team Sky and obviously the last few months have been crazy.

"It’s working really well for me here and I'm excited about what’s still to come."

This year has been Thomas's best season to date. He won the Criterium du Dauphine in June before his victory at the Tour de France, where he became the first Welshman to win the event and only the third British rider after Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

Team principal Dave Brailsford said: "What Geraint has achieved with this team is nothing short of remarkable. It’s a brilliant story.

"He’s been with us since the start of our journey and he's continued to develop and improve year after year. He’s worked tirelessly for such a long time to improve. He’s made sacrifices to get to the top of the sport -- and it's all proved to be worth it."