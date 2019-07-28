Geraint Thomas tips Egan Bernal for greatness after Team Ineos colleague becomes youngest Tour winner

Egan Bernal can go on to become one of the greatest of all riders, says his Team Ineos colleague Geraint Thomas - AFP

Egan Bernal can go on to become one of the greatest riders the sport of cycling has ever known, according to the man he has succeeded as Tour de France champion.

Geraint Thomas crossed the finish line on a sun-drenched Champs-Elysées last night arm-in-arm with his 22 year-old Ineos team-mate, the race’s youngest winner in 110 years.

And 12 months after becoming Wales’s first Tour champion, Thomas warned Team Ineos’ rivals that Colombia’s first winner could now go on to destroy all records.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the lad,” Thomas said. “But he’s 22. He’s got 10 years in front of him. Jeez, man, he could become one of the greatest ever. Froomey [seven time grand tour winner Chris Froome] is probably the best grand tour rider at the moment with his record and consistency but I think Egan can be just as good, or even improve.

“I was 20 when I did my first Tour and I was last but one and struggling to get round. I was a track rider not some guy from Colombia born to ride mountains. He certainly is. He’s got an amazing future ahead of him.”

Thomas, who confirmed his second place in the general classification, 1min 11sec behind Bernal, stood guard by his teammate as they were swarmed by photographers beyond the finish line on the Champs-Elysées, which had turned even more yellow than usual for the Tour’s final stage, with thousands of Colombian supporters descending on the French capital to celebrate Bernal’s victory.



Thomas appeared to radio for team support as the Colombian shared an emotional embrace with his family, his little brother, his parents and his girlfriend. “It’s the best day of my life,” Bernal’s mother Florites told French television. “It’s incredible what my son has achieved.”

It was a beautiful end to what was a brilliant, closely-fought race. The final stage of the Tour is often criticised for being a meaningless procession, with the general classification already decided and the main protagonists declining to race each other out of convention. But when the weather is as glorious as it was last night - a stark contrast to the hail and mudslides which ruined the final two days in the Alps - and Paris looks as beautiful as it did, with the sun glinting through the Arc de Triomphe and bouncing off the cobblestone, it is difficult to find fault with this tradition.

There was a great final sprint, too, with Australian Caleb Ewan showing bravery and power in equal measure to come around the outside and beat Dylan Groenewegen [Ned/Jumbo-Visma] and Niccolo Bonifazio [Ita/Total Direct Energie]. It was the Lotto-Soudal rider’s third win of this Tour.

The day, though, belonged to Bernal who looked hugely emotional as he sang Colombia’s national anthem on the victory podium. Just 22, he looks even younger. As he glugged on the obligatory glass of champagne on the way in to Paris, you half expected a gendarme to motor up and ask for ID.

But when he proceeded to conduct his victory speed in English, Italian, Spanish and French, you realised he is old beyond his years.

“I think I should say thank you to my team,” Bernal said. “Thank you G [Thomas] for the opportunity and all the team for the support. Today I am the most happy guy in the world. I just won the Tour de France.



“I don’t have words. I’m sorry. I haven’t yet managed to process it. It’s the most beautiful race in the world. I think everyone in Colombia is going to be happy.”

As his boss will be. Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, bought the team three months ago. Now he is celebrating a one-two in the biggest race in the world, the team’s seventh in the last eight years.

Ratcliffe was in Paris in person, being whisked around the final circuit in a team car along with one of his sons. Another was enjoying a drink with Luke Rowe, the Welsh rider who was disqualified last week but had travelled back out to France to celebrate with his team mates.

Team Ineos were not as dominant as they have been in recent years, but somehow finished the race with a one-two anyway.

And Thomas warned the team’s rivals they could be stronger again next year, particularly if Froome can make a full recovery from his recent crash, and he and Bernal both race again.

“If all three of us are there on the start line – me, Froomey and Egan – jeez, we're going to have some questions about leadership,” Thomas said. “But the other teams will have to answer those questions on the road. We've always been honest, clear and communicated with each other, so it will be great to have that strength next year.”