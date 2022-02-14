Gerad Parker hired as Notre Dame tight ends coach

Marcus Freeman needed a tight ends coach to round out the offensive side of his staff. He has found one in Gerad Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and receivers coach at West Virginia. This will be Parker’s first time coaching tight ends since his time at Purdue, where he also served as interim head coach in 2016. He also has coached at Penn State, Duke, Cincinnati, Marshall, Tennessee-Martin and Kentucky, his alma mater where he was a graduate assistant.

Freeman, whose stops at both Purdue and Cincinnati overlapped with Parker’s, said the following:

“I have been fortunate enough to coach with Gerad previously in our careers. The energy he brings each and every day is contagious. It is part of what makes him a great leader. He is also a very detailed teacher and that combination of skills is going to make us a better program.”

Congratulations to Parker on coming to South Bend for his latest venture. Let’s hope the work he’s done with the Mountaineers’ receivers over the past couple of years can translate into success with the Irish’s tight ends.

