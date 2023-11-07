Georgiy Sudakov: My wife and I had to shelter in a Ukraine bunker – then I scored against Barcelona

Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester City - Shutterstock/Enric Fontcuberta

It is approaching two years since Georgiy Sudakov and his heavily pregnant wife Yelyzaveta were having to huddle in a makeshift bomb shelter under their parents’ home in Kyiv, when the prospect of playing against Barcelona could not have been further from the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder’s thoughts.

Sudakov’s daughter Milana is now 18 months old and Yelyzaveta was inside the Nou Camp, her first ever away game, to see her husband score against Barcelona in the Champions League two weeks ago. But the impact of the war in Ukraine has not left them behind.

Yelyzaveta will not be in Hamburg to see Shakhtar’s ‘home’ game against Barcelona on Tuesday night due to the difficulty of travelling in and out of Ukraine. It took her two days to get to Barcelona and the journey to Germany took Sudakov and his team-mates 10 hours on Sunday.

Sudakov still has friends fighting in the war, including his old Shakhtar academy team-mate Volodymyr Segeda, who swapped his goalkeeping gloves for a rifle to defend his country and is currently wounded and in need of an operation on his knee.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport by telephone from Shakhtar’s team hotel in Hamburg, 21-year-old Sudakov, who has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, recalled how he and Yelyzaveta ended up sheltering underground.

“When the war started, my wife was seven months pregnant,” he said. “We moved to our parents’ home in Kyiv and we were staying there. And when there were air attacks, we used to go down to the shelter, but it wasn’t a proper shelter because the country wasn’t ready for this full-scale invasion.

“We went just under the home, it was like a dungeon, and we were staying there for one hour at a time until it was over and then going back into the house together.”

Sudakov and his wife in a bomb shelter - Girogi Sudako

Sudakov and his wife took a terrifying two-day drive to flee Kyiv, so that Yelyzaveta could give birth to Milana, while all thoughts of his promising football career were put on hold.

“It was a very dangerous time,” said Sudakov. “We considered Lviv to be a bit safer. Normally, it would have taken about five hours to drive there but it took us two days because of the war and we had to stay overnight in another city.

“For the first month, I didn’t think about football at all, my only concern was the security of my wife and family. I did my first training session one month after the invasion. But the first month, it was difficult to think about football or anything else. Eventually, after my wife had given birth, we decided to return to Kyiv.”

Sudakov has been able to resume his career, but life is still very far from normal for him and Yelyzaveta, who watched her husband score in Shakhtar’s 2-1 defeat by Barcelona two weeks ago.

“My wife very much wanted to go to Barcelona to watch the game, her first Shakhtar away game, but it took her quite a lot of time and it was quite exhausting to get there,” said Sudakov.

“She had to go by train from Kyiv to Lviv. Then from Lviv to Krakow by car and then by flight from Krakow to Barcelona. It took about two days to get from Kyiv to Barcelona. But it was worth it to see me score and I dedicated my goal to her and Milana. It was very special.”

Getting to an away game is no harder than watching the Champions League home games of Shakhtar, who are this season playing their European ties in Hamburg.

“It’s very difficult to travel because it takes so long, for example it took us 10 hours to get from Lviv to Hamburg,” said Sudakov. “It took us about five hours to cross the Ukraine-Polish border by bus from Lviv to the city of Rzeszow. Then one hour to wait for the flight to Hamburg and because of the [hostage] situation in Hamburg airport, we had to land in another city, one hour from Hamburg. Then we landed and took a bus and it took another one-and-a-half hours to get to the hotel, so it was about 10 hours in total.

“It’s normal now since the war started because airspace is closed so we can’t fly and the only way to fly is to go to Poland, to Warsaw or Rzeszow, and fly from there. You can’t get used to it, it’s always difficult, but we don’t have any other choices so we need to be strong and keep going in this situation. It means my wife won’t be at the game on Tuesday night because it’s too difficult and our daughter cannot go.”

Sudakov receiving a man of the match award at last summer's Under-21s European Championship - Getty Images/Sam Barnes

Sudakov compares his style of play to “James Maddison at Tottenham and Phil Foden”, and believes his friend and ex-team-mate, Mykhailo Mudryk, is missing him at Chelsea.

“Misha is my close friend and we talk a lot,” said Sudakov. “I already received some precious advice from him, in case I move to England. How to adapt, how it’s not easy to get into the pace of the game, so for me it’s very useful advice.

“He recommends moving to a top championship like the Premier League as quickly as possible because to develop your game it helps to adapt more quickly, physically and psychologically. Misha has got huge potential and perhaps one of the reasons why you didn’t see him at the top level in England yet is because he is saying there is not such a player like a Sudakov who constantly delivers with top passes and assists for him!”

While Sudakov can be light hearted about Mudryk’s relatively slow progress at Chelsea, the situation facing another one of his former team-mates is far more serious and yet another reminder of why his own career was at one stage under threat.

“In Ukraine, everyone has got someone who is fighting, close friends or family,” said Sudakov. “And I have got my ex-team-mate from the academy. He’s 19 years old and he quit football and joined the Ukrainian army. His family name is Segeda, he used to be a goalkeeper in the Under-19s at Shakhtar.

“He is a bit wounded now and he is undergoing treatment and needs an operation on his knee. We keep in touch and talk to each other.”

Another goal against Barcelona would not only give Sudakov’s reputation a further boost, but, far more importantly, would again be proudly welcomed by the entirety of Ukraine, where war has sadly become a way of life.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.