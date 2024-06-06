Georgia's Vidmanova Named To CSC Academic All-America Second Team

ATHENS, Ga. – Dasha Vidmanova was named to the 2023-24 CSC Academic All-America Second Team, the College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday.Geor

Coming off one of her best seasons as a junior, the Prague, Czech Republic native displayed excellent form both on and off the courts.

Earning a 3.74 GPA as a finance major, Vidmanova produced a stellar 2024 season highlighted by winning the program's first ever NCAA Doubles National title. She also became one of five players in Georgia women's tennis history to win an NCAA individual (singles or doubles) national title, joining Lisa Spain (singles), Angela Lettiere (singles), and Chelsey Gullickson (singles) alongside doubles partner Aysegul Mert.

Vidmanova played a key role for the Bulldogs in both singles and doubles, posting a combined 57 victories (26 in singles, 31 in doubles) in the Bulldog's 2024 campaign which saw them win SEC Co-Regular Season and SEC Tournament titles as well as finishing as NCAA Tournament Finalists.

Vidmanova, an All-SEC First Team honoree for a second-consecutive season, was also tabbed SEC Player of Week once in 2024.