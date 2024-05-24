Georgia's Vidmanova, Lopata, and Mert Advance to NCAA Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals

STILLWATER, Okla. – Dasha Vidmanova, Anastasiia Lopata and Aysegul Mert all advanced to their respective quarterfinal rounds at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, earning convincing singles and doubles victories on their sixth-consecutive day of competition at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Fast Facts

• No. 70 Anastasiia Lopata’s singles run continues after cruising past Sofia Johnson (Old Dominion), 6-3, 7-5.

• No. 16 Dasha Vidmanova earned another ranked victory on the season, this time knocking off No. 6 Connie Ma (Stanford) 6-3, 6-4, marking her 12th victory in her last 13 singles matches.

• No. 14 Aysegul Mert and Vidmanova earned their highest-ranked win as a duo after knocking off No. 3 Dana Guzman/Alina Shcherbinina (Oklahoma), 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets, winning their fourth-straight finished match while taking eight of their last nine in doubles.

• Georgia is the only school to have two players remaining in the NCAA Singles Championships leading up to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

• Both Lopata and Vidmanova sit on the same side of the singles bracket, in what could set up an all-Bulldog NCAA Singles semifinal should both advance in the quarterfinal stage on Thursday.

Up Next

The Bulldogs will resume competition at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships quarterfinals on Thursday, May 23. In singles, Lopata will face Celia-Belle Mohr (Vanderbilt) while Vidmanova takes on No. 2 Amelia Rajecki (NC State), with both matches set to start at 11 a.m. ET. In doubles, Mert and Vidmanova will compete against No. 5-8 Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova (Texas Tech) at 4 p.m. ET.