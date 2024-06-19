Georgia's Urlando and Stege Advance to Finals in 200 Fly and 1500 Free

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Georgia swimming team saw three Bulldogs advance to Wednesday finals Tuesday at the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fast Facts

Rising fifth-year Luca Urlando earned the top seed in Wednesday’s men’s 200-meter butterfly final with a first-place time of 1:54.64 in Tuesday’s semifinals. Urlando finished second in the morning prelims with a time of 1:55.52. Incoming freshman Drew Hitchcock finished 14th in semis with a time of 1:58.50, following a personal-best 1:57.41 in prelims. Bulldog alum Chase Kalisz placed seventh in the morning with a time of 1:56.71 but scratched before the evening session.

Rising senior Rachel Stege notched a spot in the women’s 1,500m freestyle final with a third-place prelims time of 16:15.59. Stege, who won the event at the Pan American Games, will compete for a spot on the Olympic roster Wednesday evening. Fellow rising senior Abby McCulloh finished 11th in the event with a time of 16:30.63.

Bulldog alum Nic Fink finished sixth in the men’s 200m breaststroke semifinals with a time of 2:09.80, moving on to Wednesday’s final. Rising fifth-year Connor Haigh finished 51st in prelims with a new PB of 2:15.77.

Rising senior Reese Branzell reached the men’s 100m freestyle semifinals, finishing 16th with a time of 48.91. In prelims, the Manalapan, Florida native set a new PB of 48.70. Recent graduate Dillon Downing placed 31st in prelims with a time of 49.44.

Bulldog alum Olivia Smoliga finished 13th in the women’s 100m freestyle with a time of 54.52. In prelims, Smoliga placed 11th with a mark of 54.56, while rising sophomore Helena Jones finished 55th with a time of 56.69.

Up Next

The U.S. Olympic Trials continue Wednesday with prelims in the women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, and women’s 200m butterfly. Prelims stream at 11 a.m. on Peacock, followed by semifinals and finals at 8 p.m. on NBC.