Georgia's stunning comeback capped a finally perfect day for the College Football Playoff | Opinion

ATLANTA — This is what the College Football Playoff was always supposed to be:

The tension coursing through bodies during two-minute drives to glory, the spiking heart rates before game-winning kicks, the wrenching what-ifs that define programs for generations.

It finally arrived — just as the four-team CFP is on the verge of being shoveled into the dust bin of history because the semifinals had grown too boring and predictable.

Ah, well, at least we’ll always have 2022. It was nothing less than the wildest, most thrilling day the college football postseason has ever seen. And it ended at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve — literally — when the Peach Bowl came down to a 50-yard field goal that launched in 2022 and landed in 2023.

For Georgia, the leftward shank off the leg of Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles was something between ecstasy and relief. For the Buckeyes, it was a moment where hearts sank and minds wandered to what they could have done differently.

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches the game-winning touchdown against the defense of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the second half of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But for all of college football, which has struggled to find a postseason that amplifies the best of the sport, it was the moment that actually showed the country what this crazy game is all about: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41.

"My heart goes out to those guys because they played well enough to win,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But our guys are extremely resilient.”

When the CFP was conceived, college sports officials and television executives had every reason to believe that a sport capable of delivering so much drama on a week-to-week basis would do so to an even greater degree when the four best teams play each other in back-to-back semifinal games.

In reality, a small number of programs have been so dominant that only three semifinals in the first seven years of this system could be considered classic games. And never had there been two in the same year — until the final day of 2022.

When TCU closed out a bonkers 51-45 upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, it did not seem possible for Georgia and Ohio State to put on an even better show. But indeed they did, trading blows all the way to the wire with Georgia emerging just one or two plays better.

“I think that was the most fun game I’ve ever played in my life,” Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “It just sucks it has to come down like that.”

In football, it’s often easy to explain why one team one and the other lost. But think about what it required for Georgia to turn around a game in which it fell behind 38-24 going into the fourth quarter.

It took quarterback Stetson Bennett barely converting a fourth-down pass to tight end Brock Bowers — a play that was initially ruled short of the marker but overturned on instant replay — to get a first down and eventually a field goal when the Bulldogs’ hopes were hanging by a thread.

“The whole stadium thought we didn’t get it,” Bennett said.

It took Ohio State not having its best receiver, Marvin Harrison, as the result of a hit in the end zone that was initially ruled a targeting penalty on Georgia but overturned on replay. Harrison entered concussion protocol after the play and was unable to return.

It took Georgia coach Kirby Smart calling a timeout moments before Ohio State was going to run a successful fake punt in the fourth quarter, which allowed Georgia to get the ball back. They hit a 76-yard touchdown pass on the next play to pull within 38-35 with 8:41 remaining.

“They were not in their traditional formation,” Smart said. “They come up the line quick. Everybody’s lined up tight, and we’ve seen it in the SEC. A lot of teams carry it, and you try to practice it, but it’s another thing when they actually do it. It was one of those gut reactions that I didn’t think we had it lined up properly to stop it, so we called timeout.”

It took Bennett rebounding from what he called “a 30-minute period there where I just played bad football” to complete 10-of-12 passes in the fourth quarter, including five passes to get Georgia down the field and take the lead with 54 seconds remaining.

“I just remember looking at everybody and saying, 'Hey we haven't played our best and we hadn’t done our jobs to the best of our ability, but we’re here now and it’s in our hands now,” Bennett said. “Where else would you rather be?”

And ultimately, it took Ohio State failing to get any closer than a 50-yard field goal and putting the game on the shoulders of a kicker, who just simply did not get a very clean strike on it under the most immense pressure imaginable.

“When you put that much work and energy and time into something and you're right there and you don’t get the victory, that’s what hurts to our core,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We were here to win and it didn’t happen. That being said, we came out and guys were flying around. We were competing, but in the end we came up short. Listen, that’s a good team. They’re defending national champs, undefeated, but I don’t think there’s one guy in that locker room that doesn’t feel like we should have won the game. That’s going to sit in our stomachs for a long time.”

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) holds his head on the bench following the team's loss to Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And it should, because that’s what these games are supposed to be about. They’re supposed to matter. They're supposed to hurt. They’re supposed to be remembered.

We haven’t had enough of that in the College Football Playoff, which is a big reason why conference commissioners will scrap this format in 2024 and go to a 12-team model. Maybe it’ll be better, maybe it’ll be worse.

But the vision of evenly-matched, elite teams going at it in major stadiums with the biggest stakes possible was finally realized Saturday. This was college football at the best level it can be played, in immensely entertaining games that were decided on the tiniest of margins.

Even as this this version of college football’s postseason winds down and evolves into something new, let’s hope it's just the beginning.

