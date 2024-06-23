Georgia's Stege Finishes Fifth in 800 Free as Bulldogs Wrap Up Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Georgia swimming team concluded competition Saturday at the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fast Facts

· Rising senior Rachel Stege finished fifth in the women’s 800-meter freestyle final with a time of 8:28.77, completing a terrific week which included a sixth-place finish in the 1,500m freestyle.

· Bulldog alum Olivia Smoliga placed 10th in the women’s 50m freestyle with a time of 24.78, following a sixth-place mark of 24.70 in prelims. Rising graduate Julianna Stephens finished 52nd in her Trials debut with a time of 25.80.

· Rising senior Luca Urlando was officially confirmed to the U.S. roster following his second-place finish in the 200m butterfly Wednesday.

· In the men’s 1,500m freestyle prelims, incoming freshman Kyler Heffner placed 44th with a time of 15:51.68.

Up Next

The complete United States Olympic swimming roster will be confirmed Sunday evening with the conclusion of Trials. Alum Chase Kalisz (400m IM) will be officially named to the U.S. team, joining Urlando and fellow alum Nic Fink in the 100m breaststroke. The swimming competition in Paris will begin on Saturday, July 27 with Fink competing in the 100m breaststroke prelims and semifinals.