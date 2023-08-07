Georgia's Starks gives back to local youth
Georgia Football's Malaki Starks offered the youth in his community football camp this summer.
Georgia Football's Malaki Starks offered the youth in his community football camp this summer.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
The personal injury lawsuit against retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub is still pending.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
In an interview, the former WNBA star said Nigeria wanted her "to leave Australia and go represent them." A player from Nigeria's team responded and said the claim was false.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club.
With less than two months left in the fantasy season, it's time to look for Mr. Right Now over Mr. Right. Fred Zinkie reveals his top baseball adds.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.