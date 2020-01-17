Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- - Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart's choice to lead Georgia's offense.

Monken, 53, was named on Friday to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach.

The change came after a talented offense, led by quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and a deep offensive line, finished only fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 30.79 points per game. Georgia ranked only 72nd in the nation in passing.

Georgia (12-2) missed the college football playoff after it was overwhelmed by eventual national champion LSU 37-10 in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs finished with a 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019, though former coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays. Kitchens was fired after one season and Monken was not retained by new coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We are excited to add Todd to our staff," Smart said in a statement released by Georgia. "He has a history of establishing explosive offenses at each and every stop in his impressive career in both the National Football League and at major college football programs."

Monken compiled a 13-25 record from 2013-15 as the Southern Miss coach before returning to the NFL for three seasons with Tampa Bay. He also has worked as an offensive assistant at Oklahoma State, LSU and Louisiana Tech, among other schools and was wide receivers coach with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Monken faces a rebuilding job at Georgia. Fromm, Swift and three offensive linemen are leaving early to enter the NFL draft. Another lineman, Cade Mays, is transferring to Tennessee.

The competition to replace Fromm will include Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman.

Monken is the second addition to Smart's staff. Former Mississippi coach Matt Luke is the new offensive line coach, replacing new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

