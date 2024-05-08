Georgia's Shelby Walters named to SEC Community Service Team

AUBURN, Ala. – University of Georgia graduate pitcher Shelby Walters has been named to the 2024 SEC Softball Community Service Team, the league announced Tuesday. This is the second straight appointment to the Community Service Team for the Cohutta, Georgia native.

Walters just completed her Master's in Kinesiology—Exercise Physiology from UGA. This season, she has accrued nine victories in 34 appearances and 15 starts in the circle for the Bulldogs, working 103.2 innings and striking out 77 batters.

Since 2015, Shelby Walters has been an active member of Save a Lab, which is a dog fostering service for mothers and puppies. In recent years, Walters has volunteered with the Miracle League and has devoted time to the Special Olympics at UGA as well as Watkinsville Extra Special People (ESP). She spent time during her freshman and sophomore years taking part in Glenwood Learning Adventure Days, tutoring students at local elementary schools in academia and from Spanish to English. She participated in Project Backpack, distributing food to elementary students. Walters worked with inner city children on basic softball skills training at the Connect Training Center, helping with basic skills training for local softball youth teams at Diamond Academy Sports Performance.

On the field, Walters was a 2021 and 2023 NFCA All-Region Team member, All-SEC, and All-ACC First Team performer at both Georgia and Duke. Walters was last season’s nominee to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team. She appeared on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team and was a four-time member of the ACC Honor Roll. She earned her undergraduate degree in Evolutionary Anthropology & Biology from Duke in May 2022 and has completed her Master’s in Kinesiology - Exercise Physiology from Georgia. Walters’ thesis research is the effects of ACL reconstruction on muscular strength, endurance, and mitochondrial activity. She plans to pursue PA school after softball.

The Bulldogs will begin the postseason this week in Auburn, Alabama, at the SEC Tournament. (7) Georgia will begin play Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET against tournament host (10) Auburn live on SEC Network.