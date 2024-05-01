Georgia's Riyon Rankin Named SEC Men’s Freshman Of The Week Again

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog high jumper Riyon Rankin has earned a Southeastern Conference weekly honor for the second time in three weeks following the LSU Invitational, according to a league announcement Tuesday.

Rankin was awarded the Men’s Freshman of the Week honors. This marks Rankin’s second outdoor accolade of this kind in 2024. In addition to junior high jumper Elena Kulichenko earning Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors (April 16), graduate transfer javelin thrower Marc Minichello (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week - March 26) collected Georgia’s other outdoor SEC weekly award this year.

Rankin, a native of Brunswick, Ga., had four first attempt clearances in the high jump, including a mark of 2.20 meters/7 feet, 2 ½ inches that earned him runner-up honors in Baton Rouge. This matched the second-best mark of his season and is a performance that still tops any other freshman nationwide by ¾ inch.

Up Next: Georgia will train through the weekend before starting its postseason in the SEC Outdoor Championships in Gainesville. Fla., on May 9-11. Those who qualify will then advance to the NCA East Prelims in Lexington, Ky., on May 22-25 before the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 5-8.