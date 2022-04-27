Georgia football's Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis rave about new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth chats with Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis about new Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lanning was Dean and Davis' defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia for the past three seasons. Under Lanning's leadership, Dean took home the 2021 Butkus Award last season, given annually to the top linebacker in college football.